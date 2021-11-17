South Eastern Railway Recruitment 2021: Apply for 1785 Apprentice posts on rrcser.co.in- Direct link to apply here

South Eastern Railway Recruitment 2021: South Eastern Railways is hiring candidates to fill multiple Apprentice posts in the organization. As per the official notification, the total number of vacancies for Apprentice across various fields is 1785.

Candidates who are interested and eligible to apply for the Apprentice post in South Eastern Railways can do so by visiting the official recruitment portal of the organization, rrcser.co.in, and filling out the application form, along with the required documents.

The application process for the same was commenced on November 15, 2021, on its official website. Candidates must note that the last date to apply for the job vacancies is December 14, 2021. Other details of the recruitment drive are mentioned below.

South Eastern Railway Recruitment 2021: Important details

Commencement date of application- November 15, 2021

Last date to apply online- December 14, 2021

Total vacancies- 1785

Post available- Apprentice

South Eastern Railway Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

Kharagpur Workshop: 360 Posts

Signal and Telecom (Workshop)/Kharagpur: 87 Posts

Track Machine Workshop/Kharagpur: 120 Posts

SSE (Works)/Engg/Kharagpur: 28 Posts

Carriage and Wagon Depot/Kharagpur: 121 Posts

Diesel Loco Shed/Kharagpur: 50 Posts

Senior Dee (G)/Kharagpur: 90 Posts

TRD Depot/Electrical/Kharagpur: 40 Posts

EMU Shed/Electrical/TPKR: 40 Posts

Electric Loco shed/Santragachi: 36 Posts

Senior DEE (G)/Chakradharpur: 93 Posts

Electronic Traction Depot/Chakradharpur: 30 Posts

Carriage & Wagon Depot/Chakradharpur: 65 Posts

Electric Loco Shed/Tata: 72 Posts

Engineering Workshop/Sini: 100 Posts

Track Machine Workshop/Sini: 7 Posts

SSE (Works)/Engg/Chakradharpur: 26 Posts

Electric Loco Shed/Bondamunda: 50 Posts

Diesel Loco Shed/Bondamunda: 52 Posts

Senior DEE (G)/Adra: 30 Posts

Carriage and Wagon Depot/Adra: 30 Posts

Carriage and Wogon Depot/Adra: 65 Posts

Diesel Loco Shed/BKSC: 33 Posts

TRD Depot/Electrical/ADRA: 30 Posts

Electric Loco Shed/BKSC: 31 Posts

Flash Butt Welding Plant/Jharsuguda: 25 Posts

SSE (Works)/Engg/ADRA: 24 Posts

Carriage & Wagon Depot Ranchi: 30 Posts

Senior DEE (G)/Ranchi: 30 Posts

TRD Depot/Electrical/Ranchi: 10 Posts

SSE (Works)/Engg/Ranchi: 10 Posts

South Eastern Railway Recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification

The candidate should have passed Class 10 from a recognized board with a minimum of 50 percent aggregate (including additional subjects) and an ITI pass certificate in the trade in which Apprenticeship is to be done, granted by the NCVT.

Age limit

Candidates who wish to apply for the Apprenticeship posts must be at least 15 years of age and should not exceed 24 years of age as of January 1, 2022. Certain relaxations in the age limit are made for reserved categories. The upper age limit is relaxable by 5 years for candidates belonging to SC, ST categories and by 3 years for OBC candidates.

Click here for the official notification

South Eastern Railway Recruitment 2021: Application and selection process

Candidates who wish to apply for the Apprentice posts in South Eastern Railway can visit the recruitment portal, rrcser.co.in, or click on the link mentioned below.

Direct link to apply for South Eastern Railway Recruitment 2021

The selection of the candidate will be done purely on a merit basis. The application fee for filling the online form is Rs 100, while SC/ST/PWD/Women candidates are exempted from this payment.