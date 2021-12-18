South Central Railway Recruitment: Apply for 21 sports person in Group C posts at scr.indianrailways.gov.in

South Central Railway is inviting applications for sports person in Group C posts against sports quota. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of South Central Railway on scr.indianrailways.gov.in. The registration process will begin on December 18. The last date to apply on January 17, 2021.

A total of 21 posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. Online applications are invited from eligible sports persons from the residents of Assam, Meghalaya, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Nagaland, Tripura, Sikkim, Jammu and Kashmir, Lahoul and Spiti districts, Panji sub-division of Himachal Pradesh and Andaman and Nicobar, Lakshadweep Islands.

Pay Scale: Rs 5200-20200 with grade pay Rs 2000/1900 (Level 3/2 in 7th CPC).

Age Limit: 18 to 25 years as on 01-01-22 (No relaxation in lower or upper age limit for any category of candidates).

Eligibility Criteria: Candidate must have a minimum pass in 10th or SSC or equivalent with ITI for Grade Pay Rs 1900 (ITI is essential for considering in Technical Trades). Grade Pay Rs 2000/ Rs 1900 is 12th (+ 2 stage) or intermediate or equivalent exam.

Selection Process: Selection is based on total marks obtained by the candidates. The distribution of marks is as under:

For game skill, physical fitness, and coach’s observation during trails: 40 marks

For assessment of recognized sports achievement as per norms: 50

Educational qualification: 10 marks

Notification: https://www.ifinish.in/rrc_scr_sports/pdfs/sports.pdf