Sonu Sood backs students demand to defer JEE, NEET 2020; says 'should not risk lives of students'

The list of people seeking postponement of NEET, JEE Mains 2020 exams amid the COVID-19 pandemic is growing day by day. The latest entry is of Bollywood actor and social worker Sonu Sood, who has requested the government to postpone the national exams.

The Bollywood actor took to microblogging site Twitter to express his views regarding the conduction of NEET, JEE 2020.

Sonu's tweet read, "#NEETJEE The students who appear for the examination come from remote areas. Yes, examination is necessary but the protection of those young students is equally important. If everything else has stopped in the whole world, then the examination should also be postponed for some time."

Earlier also, the Bollywood actor tweeted seeking the postponement of NEET, JEE exams 2020.

"It's my request to the government of India, to postpone the #Neet/#JEE exams in the current situation of the country! In the given #COVID19 situation, we should care utmost & not risk the lives of students! #PostponeJEE_NEETinCOVID" his tweet read.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced that JEE will be held from September 1 to 6 and NEET on September 13. This comes amid demands from students and parents to postpone the entrance exams in view of the surge in COVID-19 cases.

On August 17, the Supreme Court dismissed a petition seeking the postponement of the NEET and JEE scheduled to be held in September. Several Indian political leaders have also called for the postponement of NEET, JEE Mains 2020 until the situation becomes conducive to hold the exams.

Earlier, Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg had also tweeted backing the students' demand, saying it is deeply unfair for Indian students to sit for national exams amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.