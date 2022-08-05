SNAP 2022: Registration begins at snaptest.org: Important dates, exam pattern, more here

SNAP 2022 | Photo: PTI

The Symbiosis International University, SIU Pune has commenced the application process for the Symbiosis National Aptitude Test, SNAP 2022 for admission to the Master of Business Administration, MBA programme. Candidates who are interested in pursuing the MBA programme at SIU will have to fill out the SNAP application form 2022 through the official website— snaptest.org.

SNAP 2022: Important dates

The SNAP registration 2022 will continue till November 24 and the SNAP 2022 admit card will be issued on December 5 for Test 1 and December 10 for Test 2 and Test 3.

The computer-based test (CBT) will be held on December 10, Test 2 on December 18 and Test 3 on December 23. As per the official schedule, the SNAP 2022 results will be declared on January 10.

SNAP 2022: Exam pattern

The SNAP 2022 test will be conducted in 86 cities all over India. The SNAP 2022 exam paper will have questions from General English, Analytical and Logical Reasoning, Quantitative, Data Interpretation and Data Sufficiency.

SNAP 2022: How to apply

Open the official website of SNAP-- snaptest.org

Register with all the required details like name, email ID, city, and mobile number

Fill in the application form and upload the necessary documents

Click on the ‘Submit’ button

Download and take printouts of the application form for future needs.

The SNAP exam is conducted for admissions to MBA programmes at the Symbiosis Institute of Business Management (SIBM) in Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Nagpur.

