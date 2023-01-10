Search icon
SNAP results out: Step-by-step guide how to download results, know selection process

Symbiosis International University (SIU) released the Symbiosis National Aptitude (SNAP) 2022 results on January 10, 2023.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 10, 2023, 02:57 PM IST

Symbiosis International today has made the Symbiosis National Aptitude (SNAP) 2022 results available on its official website snaptest.org. Candidates who took the exams can visit snaptest.org to get their results.

On December 10, 18, and 23, 2022, SNAP 2022 was held. SNAP 2022 is held for applicants seeking admission to the university's postgraduate management programmes (MBA) and postgraduate management diploma programmes (PGDM).

Candidates must log in with their SNAP ID and password in order to access and download the SNAP 2022 scorecard.

Step-by-step guide on how to check SNAP results
1. Visit the official website of Symbiosis National Aptitude or click snaptest.org
2. Then click on ‘Score Card link’
3. Enter your SNAP ID and password
4. Download the result now

Candidates who qualified for the SNAP exam will be eligible to participate in the SNAP selection process which comprises Group Exercise, Personal interaction and Written Ability Test.

