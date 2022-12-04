Search icon
SNAP admit card 2022 tomorrow: Official website, how to download, exam schedule and more here

SNAP admit card 2022 will be released tomorrow at the official website -- snaptest.org.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 04, 2022, 04:56 PM IST

SNAP admit card 2022 will be released tomorrow | Photo: PTI

The admit card for Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (SNAP) 2022 test 1  will be released tomorrow (December 5) by Symbiosis International University (SIU) on the official website. Once released, candidates will be able to check and download their SNAP admit card 2022 from the official website-- snaptest.org.

Candidates will be able to check their SNAP admit card by logging in to the portal using their ID and password. The SNAP test 1 is scheduled to be held on December 10.

Candidates must note that the SNAP admit card 2022 is mandatory to be carried to the exam centre. If any candidate fails to bring the admit card, they will not be allowed to appear for the exam. Candidates are also required to carry a valid photo ID proof (aadhaar card, voter ID, PAN card, driving license or any other government-approved photo ID proof).

The SNAP admit card will carry all important details such as the name of the candidate, date of birth, candidate's photograph, candidate's signature, SNAP ID, test centre, seat number, reporting time and exam day guidelines. The SNAP 2022 exam is scheduled to be held on December 10, 18, and 23. The entrance test will be conducted for a duration of 60 minutes in computer-based test (CBT) mode.

SNAP admit card 2022: How to download 

  • Visit the official website of SIU- snaptest.org 
  • Click on the ‘Admit card’ tab and enter the SNAP application number/ registered ID and password 
  • Click on the “Submit” tab 
  • SNAP 2021 admit card will appear on computer screen 
  • Download and take a print out of SNAP admit card for future reference.
