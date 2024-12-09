Candidates who want to appear for the Symbiosis National Aptitude Test can download the admit card through the official website of SNAP at snaptest.org.

Symbiosis International University has released the Admit Card for SNAP Exam 2024 for Test 2 today (December 9, 2024). Candidates who want to appear for the Symbiosis National Aptitude Test can download the admit card through the official website of SNAP at snaptest.org.

SNAP Exam 2024 Test 2 is scheduled to be conducted on December 15, 2024, in computer-based test mode. It will last 60 minutes, and the timing is available on the admit card.

Reading comprehension, verbal reasoning, verbal ability, analytical and logical reasoning, quantitative reasoning, data interpretation, and data sufficiency are among the general English topics included in the test. There will be 60 questions in all, and 60 is the final score. Every incorrect response results in a deduction in the score.

SNAP Test is an objective test. The candidate must select one of the four responses for each question.

SNAP Admit Card 2024 for Test 2: Steps to download

Visit the official website of SNAP at snaptest.org.

Click on SNAP Admit Card 2024 for the Test 2 link

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter their login details.

Click on submit and the admit card will be displayed.

Check the admit card and download it.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

