Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

SNAP 2022 admit card released at snaptest.org for December 10 exam, get direct link here

The SNAP test 1 is scheduled to be conducted on December 10.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 05, 2022, 03:27 PM IST

SNAP 2022 admit card released at snaptest.org for December 10 exam, get direct link here
File photo

Symbiosis International University (SIU) has released the Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (SNAP) 2022 admit card for SNAP test 1 today (December 5) on the official website. Once released, candidates can download the SNAP admit card 2022 on the official website -- snaptest.org.

To check SNAP admit card, login to the portal using their ID and password. The SNAP test 1 is scheduled to be conducted on December 10.

Candidate should carry SNAP admit card 2022 to the exam centre along with a valid photo ID proof (aadhaar card, voter ID, PAN card, driving license or any other government-approved photo ID proof).

The SNAP admit card will carry all important details such as the name of the candidate, date of birth, candidate's photograph, candidate's signature, SNAP ID, test centre, seat number, reporting time and exam day guidelines. The SNAP 2022 exam is scheduled to be held on December 10, 18, and 23. The entrance test will be conducted for a duration of 60 minutes in computer-based test (CBT) mode.

SNAP admit card 2022: Steps to download 

  • Visit the official website of SIU- snaptest.org 
  • Click on the ‘Admit card’ tab and enter the SNAP application number/ registered ID and password 
  • Click on the “Submit” tab 
  • SNAP 2021 admit card will appear on a computer screen 
  • Download and take a printout of SNAP admit card for future reference.

SNAP 2022 Admit Card: DIRECT LINK

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Mahima Chaudhry’s daughter Ariana Mukherji is her mom's replica, stunning photos are a proof
Nupur Shikhare, Ira Khan's fiance, son of dance teacher, is a tennis player, fitness freak; know about his humble life
Bhediya: What are werewolves, the shape-shifting mythical creatures in Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon's film
Dipika Kakar's sister-in-law Saba Ibrahim's incredible body transformation will leave you stunned
Winter Diet: 5 healthy food to have this season
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 535 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for December 5
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.