SNAP 2022 admit card released at snaptest.org for December 10 exam, get direct link here

File photo

Symbiosis International University (SIU) has released the Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (SNAP) 2022 admit card for SNAP test 1 today (December 5) on the official website. Once released, candidates can download the SNAP admit card 2022 on the official website -- snaptest.org.

To check SNAP admit card, login to the portal using their ID and password. The SNAP test 1 is scheduled to be conducted on December 10.

Candidate should carry SNAP admit card 2022 to the exam centre along with a valid photo ID proof (aadhaar card, voter ID, PAN card, driving license or any other government-approved photo ID proof).

The SNAP admit card will carry all important details such as the name of the candidate, date of birth, candidate's photograph, candidate's signature, SNAP ID, test centre, seat number, reporting time and exam day guidelines. The SNAP 2022 exam is scheduled to be held on December 10, 18, and 23. The entrance test will be conducted for a duration of 60 minutes in computer-based test (CBT) mode.

SNAP admit card 2022: Steps to download

Visit the official website of SIU- snaptest.org

Click on the ‘Admit card’ tab and enter the SNAP application number/ registered ID and password

Click on the “Submit” tab

SNAP 2021 admit card will appear on a computer screen

Download and take a printout of SNAP admit card for future reference.

SNAP 2022 Admit Card: DIRECT LINK