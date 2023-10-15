Headlines

HomeEducation

Education

Assam Police Recruitment 2023 bumper vacancies: Apply for 5563 SI, Constable, other posts at slprbassam.in

Applicants will be able to apply for the posts at slprbassam.in from October 15 onwards.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 15, 2023, 12:51 PM IST

Assam Police Recruitment 2023: The Assam State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB Assam) is inviting applications for 5,563 Sub Inspector (SI), Constable, Driver Constable posts. The last date to apply is November 1. Eligible candidates can apply on the website slprbassam.in.

Assam Police Recruitment 2023 Vacancy details:

  • Sub Inspector of Police (UB) in Assam Police: 144 vacancies
  • Sub Inspector (AB) in Assam Commando Battalions: 51 vacancies
  • Sub Inspector of Police (Communication) in Assam Police Radio Organisation (APRO): 7 vacancies
  • Constable of Police (Communication): 204 vacancies
  • Constable (Dispatch Rider): 2 vacancies
  • Constable (Messenger): 2 vacancies
  • Constable (Carpenter) in APRO: 2 vacancies
  • Constable (UB) and Constable AB (backlog) for Hill Tribe: 115 vacancies
  • Constable for Assam Commando Battalions: 164 vacancies
  • Constable (UB) Assam police: 1645 vacancies
  • Constables (AB) in Assam Police: 2300 vacancies
  • Constable (UB) in APRO: 1 vacancy
  • Assistant Deputy Controller, Civil Defence (Jr.): 1 vacancy
  • Civil Defence Demonstrator/Wireless Operator under DGCD & CGHG: 12 vacancies
  • Havilder under Directorate of Civil Defence and Home Guards: 2 vacancies
  • Nurse in Prison Department: 1
  • Laboratory Technician in Prison Department: 2
  • Teacher in Prison Department: 4
  • Craft Instructor in Prison Department: 2
  • Tractor Operator in Prison Department: 1
  • Driver Constable in Assam Police( Male): 654 vacancies
  • Boatman in Assam Police( Male): 58 vacancies
  • Cook (SDRF) under Fire & Emergency Services, Assam: 10 vacancies
  • Grade IV Staff in Assam Police: 54
  • Grade IV Staff in Assam Commando Battalions: 53
  • Grade IV Staff under DGCD & CGHG, Assam: 35
  • Safai Karmachari in Assam Police: 30
  • Safai Karmachari in Assam Commando Battalions: 2
  • Safai Karmachari under Prison Department: 2
  • Sweeper under Directorate Of Forensic Science: 3

Assam Police Recruitment 2023 How to apply 

  • Visit the official website slprbassam.in
  • Click on the application link for SI, Constable, and other posts
  • Register and proceed with the application process
  • Fill up the form and upload the required documents
  • Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

Assam Police Recruitment 2023 Notification: here

