Assam Police Recruitment 2023 bumper vacancies: Apply for 5563 SI, Constable, other posts at slprbassam.in

Applicants will be able to apply for the posts at slprbassam.in from October 15 onwards.

Assam Police Recruitment 2023: The Assam State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB Assam) is inviting applications for 5,563 Sub Inspector (SI), Constable, Driver Constable posts. The last date to apply is November 1. Eligible candidates can apply on the website slprbassam.in. Assam Police Recruitment 2023 Vacancy details: Sub Inspector of Police (UB) in Assam Police: 144 vacancies

Sub Inspector (AB) in Assam Commando Battalions: 51 vacancies

Sub Inspector of Police (Communication) in Assam Police Radio Organisation (APRO): 7 vacancies

Constable of Police (Communication): 204 vacancies

Constable (Dispatch Rider): 2 vacancies

Constable (Messenger): 2 vacancies

Constable (Carpenter) in APRO: 2 vacancies

Constable (UB) and Constable AB (backlog) for Hill Tribe: 115 vacancies

Constable for Assam Commando Battalions: 164 vacancies

Constable (UB) Assam police: 1645 vacancies

Constables (AB) in Assam Police: 2300 vacancies

Constable (UB) in APRO: 1 vacancy

Assistant Deputy Controller, Civil Defence (Jr.): 1 vacancy

Civil Defence Demonstrator/Wireless Operator under DGCD & CGHG: 12 vacancies

Havilder under Directorate of Civil Defence and Home Guards: 2 vacancies

Nurse in Prison Department: 1

Laboratory Technician in Prison Department: 2

Teacher in Prison Department: 4

Craft Instructor in Prison Department: 2

Tractor Operator in Prison Department: 1

Driver Constable in Assam Police( Male): 654 vacancies

Boatman in Assam Police( Male): 58 vacancies

Cook (SDRF) under Fire & Emergency Services, Assam: 10 vacancies

Grade IV Staff in Assam Police: 54

Grade IV Staff in Assam Commando Battalions: 53

Grade IV Staff under DGCD & CGHG, Assam: 35

Safai Karmachari in Assam Police: 30

Safai Karmachari in Assam Commando Battalions: 2

Safai Karmachari under Prison Department: 2

Sweeper under Directorate Of Forensic Science: 3 Assam Police Recruitment 2023 How to apply Visit the official website slprbassam.in

Click on the application link for SI, Constable, and other posts

Register and proceed with the application process

Fill up the form and upload the required documents

Submit the form and take a printout for future reference Assam Police Recruitment 2023 Notification: here

