SLPRB Assam Police Constable 2021: Hall ticket to release tomorrow, PET, PST from September 1

Assam State Level Police Recruitment Board to release Constable Admit Card 2021 for Physical Standard Test (PST) and Physical Endurance Test (PET) tomorrow (August 20). As per the official notification, Assam Police will release the hall ticket tomorrow for the Assam Police constable exam. PET, PST will begin from September 1, 2021. Candidates can download Assam Police Constable Admit Card 2021 through the official website, slprbassam.in.

The Admit Card 2021 is for candidates who have not given PET, PST before. The official notice reads, "The candidates who had appeared in the PST/PET earlier need not appear again." The PST/PET will start w.e.f. September 1, 2021 in the 15 districts 1) Biswanath, 2) Chirang, 3) Darrang, 4) Dhemaji, 5) Dhubri, 6) Hailakandi, 7) Hojai, 8) Jorhat, 9) Morigaon, 10) Kamrup(M), 11) Karimganj, 12) Karbi Anglong, 13) Sivasagar, 14) Sonitpur and 15) Udalgari

The Assam Police recruitment drive will fill up 2,391 posts of Constable in the unarmed branch (UB) and 4,271 posts of Constables in the armed branch (AB).

Assam Police Constable Admit Card 2021: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, slprbassam.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘Assam Police Constable Admit Card 2021’ link.

Step 3: Enter your required details and log in.

Step 4: Your admit card would be displayed on the screen.

Notification: slprbassam.in/pdf/Notice2021