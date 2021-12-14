Simpliv Learning aims to redefine learning for audiences globally

The global enterprise of Simpliv Learning began with a simple mission – education for all. Headquartered in Fremont, California, USA, Simpliv Learning has been learners harness their true and maximum potential across a wide variety of professional avenues such as management, technology, life sciences and other areas of interest. A panel of highly experienced and expert instructors imparts learning in each field, and students or professionals can freely interact with them for getting their queries resolved.

It would not be wrong to say that the world has shifted online in recent times, fueled by the physical constraints the pandemic levied on our everyday lives. No wonder, the last many months have been a complete boost to the adoption and application of technology in ways like never before. From entertainment to healthcare, retail to travel, there is no field that is yet untouched by digital technology. The same can be said about education, which is witnessing a complete turnaround with the advent of EdTech.

One promising venture in this segment happens to be Shahanshah Manzoor’s Simpliv Learning. Calling itself an online learning marketplace, Simpliv Learning is on a mission to make EdTech not just more diversified but also much more accessible to the masses. This is why the company focuses on providing cost-effective and inclusive learning solutions for its already vibrant and ever-growing learner’s base.

Skill-Centric Online Education for All

“Our elders often say, learning has no limits, and hence no boundaries,” Manzoor remarks, as he talks about the importance of inclusivity in education. “Simpliv Learning is helping get rid of these constraints once and for all through an inclusive approach, thus bringing learning to any person who wants to learn.”

Calling themselves “partners of change” Simpliv Learning caters to curious learners, educators, and institutions by collaborating with them over educational pedagogy in today’s dynamic and competitive environment. Only a truly dynamic setup can foster learning, according to Simpliv’s charismatic educators, and there is a need for constantly reinventing the educational landscape for accomplishing quality education. This is exactly what Simpliv does, while also partnering with the global education community to bring expertise, innovative and diversity to its services.

The Conception of a Visionary

Simpliv Learning is the brainchild of former IT expert, Shahanshah Manzoor, who himself has over 15 years of experience working in a professional field with little access to self-learning resources. A strong proponent of the philosophy, Education for All, Manzoor decided to leverage the benefits of rampant digitization and cheap internet access to deliver to professionals all over the world a one-of-its-kind platform that offers expert-designed learning solutions on a budget.

“When I started my career as a software professional in a tech-based business enterprise, that is when I realized the significance of quality learning resources, which we lacked at that time. With time, this need has grown exponentially, and the population needs greater exposure to skills and training in their respective fields,” Manzoor remarks. Today, at the helm of more than 4200+ industry experts offering more than 5500+ courses across 200+ categories, Manzoor is taking care of three separate business entities serving an impressive list of elite clienteles.

“Quality education is no less than a fundamental right today, and digital experiences are the present and the future. What we are doing at Simpliv is simply bringing the two basics together to give this conventional industry a new face, based on inclusive principles of equal treatment for all and the universality of learnings.”

The idea was always to fill existing learning gaps in professions like IT, Marketing, Business Development and more, that have been long neglected. Today, Simpliv Learning is no less than a hub for student, professional and expert-centric learning that will soon make accessible education a reality for millions around the world.

