Meet Claudia Sheinbaum, first female president of Mexico, took 100 pledges in her speech

Gautam Adani makes BIG change in group, his two companies are now...

Meet man, husband of Bollywood's one of richest actresses, owns lavish house in Delhi worths Rs 1730000000, he is...

This was India's most educated man, had 20 degrees, cracked UPSC twice but quit IAS job due to...

Mukesh Ambani's mega Diwali offer, take home Apple iPhone 16 for just Rs..., check deal here

Education

This was India's most educated man, had 20 degrees, cracked UPSC twice but quit IAS job due to...

After completing his MBBS and MD from Nagpur, Jichkar went on to obtain degrees in various fields, including public administration, sociology, economics, Sanskrit, history, English literature, philosophy, political science, and ancient Indian history, culture, and archaeology.

Latest News

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Oct 03, 2024, 03:34 PM IST

This was India's most educated man, had 20 degrees, cracked UPSC twice but quit IAS job due to...
Shrikant Jichkar, born on September 14, 1954, is recognised as one of the most educated individuals in Indian history. He initially joined the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) but later transitioned to politics, where he made his mark by becoming the youngest Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) in India at the age of 26. Hailing from Katol, Maharashtra, Jichkar's academic journey was extraordinary—he graduated from 20 universities.

After completing his MBBS and MD from Nagpur, Jichkar went on to obtain degrees in various fields, including public administration, sociology, economics, Sanskrit, history, English literature, philosophy, political science, and ancient Indian history, culture, and archaeology. He also earned a master's in international law, an MBA, a Doctor of Business Management degree, a bachelor's in journalism, and a Doctor of Literature in Sanskrit.

His academic excellence earned him numerous gold medals across his degrees. Between 1973 and 1990, Jichkar reportedly appeared in 42 university examinations, acquiring 20 degrees in total, sitting for exams every summer and winter. In 1978, he cleared the UPSC exam and joined the Indian Police Service. However, in 1980, he passed the UPSC again to become an IAS officer but soon left the service to enter politics. He was elected as an MLA shortly after his IAS appointment and later became a minister, handling 14 different portfolios.

Jichkar's political career included serving as a minister in the Maharashtra government, holding a seat in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly (1980–1985) and the Maharashtra Legislative Council (1986–1992). He was also a Member of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha from 1992 to 1998. In 1992, he founded the Sàndipani School in Nagpur.

Tragically, Jichkar's life was cut short on June 2, 2004, when he died in a car accident near Kondhali, about 50 kilometers from Nagpur, at the age of 49.

