UPMSP has announced UP Board 10th and 12th results with Mehak Jaiswal topping 12th from Bachha Ram Yadav Inter College and Yash Pratap Singh leading 10th with 97.83%, overall pass rates of 90.11% and 81.15% after exams held February 24–March 12.

Uttar Pradesh’s school board has announced the results for both the High School (10th) and Intermediate (12th) examinations, and students across the state are celebrating strong pass rates and outstanding individual performances.

Mehak Jaiswal from Prayagraj topped the 12th-grade exams, securing first place among all Intermediate students. She studies at Bachha Ram Yadav Inter College and has made her school and hometown proud. In the 10th grade results, Yash Pratap Singh of Jalaun earned the highest score, with an impressive 97.83 percent.

Overall Pass Percentages and Top Achievers

This year’s results show that 90.11 percent of students passed the 10th-grade exams, while 81.15 percent cleared the 12th grade. These figures reflect a slight improvement from last year and demonstrate the hard work of both students and teachers across Uttar Pradesh.

How to Check Your Results

Students can view their marks online by visiting either of the official UP Board result portals:

upmsp.edu.in

upresults.nic.in

To check your result, simply enter your roll number and other required details on the website. Keep in mind that the mark sheet you download online is provisional; you will receive the official, printed copy from your school in the coming days. If you feel your marks are lower than expected, you have the option to apply for re-checking of your exam papers through the board’s re-evaluation process.

Exam Schedule and Participation

The High School and Intermediate exams for 2025 were held simultaneously this year, beginning on February 24 and concluding on March 12. This synchronized schedule allowed for smoother administration and gave students a clear timeline for both sets of exams.

A record number of more than 5.4 million (54 lakh) students registered for these board exams. Of these, 2,740,151 candidates appeared for the 10th-grade tests, and approximately 2,698,000 students took the 12th-grade exams. The large turnout underscores the importance families in Uttar Pradesh place on secondary and higher secondary education.

These results mark the end of a tense exam season and the beginning of new journeys for thousands of young learners—whether that’s moving on to college, vocational training, or the world of work. Congratulations to all successful students, and best of luck to those who choose to re-evaluate their scores!