EDUCATION

Shikha vs Shikha: Candidates with same name face mix-up in UPSC CSE results, here's what happened

Shikha Gautam from Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshehr claimed that she scored AIR 113 in the UPSC exam 2025. After investigation her claim was found to be false.

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Mar 12, 2026, 11:12 PM IST

Shikha vs Shikha: Candidates with same name face mix-up in UPSC CSE results, here's what happened
Shikha Gautam claims 113th rank in UPSC scored by Delhi's Shikha
Excitement can affect your clarity and when it is about UPSC Civil Services Examination, one of India’s most prestigious exams, one can easily jump to conclusions. Seeing the reputation of the civil servants, false claims regarding the UPSC exams often surface. In a recent incident, a woman from Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshehr claimed that she scored AIR 113 in the UPSC exam 2025. After investigation her claim was found to be false.  

Shikha Gautam checked her result PDF in a hurry on March 6. She quickly started celebrating moment after seeing her name in the result PDF but did not closely see her roll number. As she gave the news to her family, they too joined her in her ‘success’ which turned into a huge celebration with 1,200 people from nearby who hailed Shikha’s success. 

Shikha's false claim comes out

The celebrations included her parents and grandparents. Sweets were distributed as part of the ‘victory celebrations. The celebrations were soon intervened by shocking revelation when Shikha realised that the name she saw and thought was hers belonged to some other Shikha. Delhi-based Shikha fought the claim saying that it was her who secured the 113th rank.   

Shikha Gautam shared videos of her celebrations on social media which went viral and many publications shared her story claiming that the daughter of a peon has cracked one of the most prestigious exams in the country. After her news was taken by several publications and spread on social media, brother of Delhi’s Shikha said, “My sister, Shikha, has secured 113th rank in the IAS examinations in her second attempt... She has always been studios... Her vision was to be a teacher earlier... My mother is a housewife... I am very proud of my sister...” 

What was then revealed that Shikha Gautam had not even cleared her UPSC Civil Services (CSE) Mains exam. The matter later reached the authorities who started an investigation. 

Delhi resident Shikha emailed about this misunderstanding to the UPSC, demanding clarification. Acting on this, the commission directed Bulandshahr District Magistrate Shruti to investigate. The DM ten sent the case to the ADM Administration, who sent Sadar Tehsildar Manoj Rawat to investigate at Shikha Gautam’s home. According to the sources, the family was unable to give any strong evidence when asked about the matter. 

