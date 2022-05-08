Sharda University issues showcause notice to professor after students asked to compare Hindutva and fascism

File Photo

Privately-run Sharda University situated in Greater Noida suspended a professor over a question which it deemed objectionable. The question paper for BA Political Science (Hons) first year surfaced on social media and caused a stir over a question requiring to compare similarities between Fascism/ Nazism and Hindu right-wing (Hindutva).

The question paper’s pic was shared by Vikash Preetam Sinha of the BJP on Twitter. “Do you find any similarities between Fascism/Nazism and Hindu right-wing (Hindutva)? Elaborate with arguments?” the question reads.

Following outrage, the University issued a statement on the same day.

“It has come to the notice of the university that certain questions asked during the Mid-Term Examination, from the students of 1st year BA Political (Hons), have attracted a lot of attention on the social media and electronic platforms which may have potential for disharmony.

“Keeping in view the sensitivity involved, the University has constituted a committee comprising three senior faculty members to look into the matter in its entirety,” Sharda University statement said.

The same day it announced that the concerned faculty member had been suspended pending enquiry. On Saturday, the University posted a statement on Twitter saying that the three-member committee had issued a show cause notice to Waqar Farooq Kuttay, Assistant Professor (Ad hoc).

READ | Air Force, Army aspirants protest against delay in recruitment, #JusticeForDefenceStudents trends

“The committee has also recommended that the specific question found prima face objectionable, may be ignored by the evaluators for the purposes of an award of marks to the students,” it added.