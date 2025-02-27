Tina Dabi, who topped UPSC Civil Service Examination (CSE) 2015, is one of the most popular IAS officers, boasting a handsome social media following.

In 2020, another proud moment came for the Dabi family when Ria Dabi clinched an impressive AIR 15 in the UPSC CSE, following the footsteps of her elder sister Tina. At present, the IAS sisters are serving in the Rajasthan cadre.

But do you know which college the Dabi sisters studied at? Let us give a hint for you - it is one of the most renowned colleges of the University of Delhi.

Education

Both the Dabi sisters have so much in common, when it comes to their educational background. Both IAS Tina Dabi and Ria Dabi received their early education from Jesus and Mary School, Delhi.

The IAS sisters, then, completed their graduation from Lady Shri Ram College, Delhi University - one of the top arts colleges in India.

Interestingly, some of the notable alumnae from Lady Shri Ram College include - Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan, actress Aditi Rao Hydari, journalist Nidhi Razdan, actress Sakshi Tanwar, politician Maneka Gandhi, and more.

Maneka Gandhi is the wife of late Congress leader Sanjay Gandhi and daghter-in-law of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.