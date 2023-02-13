Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation
topStoriesenglish

SGPGIMS Recruitment 2023: Government job vacancies for 1974 staff nurse, check official notification here

SGPGIMS recruitment 2023: Interested candidates can apply through the official website at sgpgims.org.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 13, 2023, 12:34 PM IST

SGPGIMS Recruitment 2023: Government job vacancies for 1974 staff nurse, check official notification here
File photo

SGPGIMS recruitment 2023: Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS), Lucknow, is inviting applications for the 1974 Staff Nurse posts. Interested candidates can apply through the official website at sgpgims.org.in. The last date to apply is March 1. This recruitment drive will fill 1974 vacancies of staff nurses in the organisation.

The SGPGIMS staff nurse recruitment examination is scheduled to be conducted on March 22.

Age limit: Between 21 to 40 years.

SGPGIMS recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria 
(i) B.Sc Nursing (4-year course) from an Indian Nursing Council/ Medical Faculty recognized Institute or University ORB.Sc. Nursing (Post Basic) (2-year course) 
(ii)Registered as Nurses & Midwife in  State /India Nursing Council
OR
2. (i) Diploma in General Nursing Midwifery from an Indian Nursing Council-recognized Institute/Board or council
(ii) Two years experience in a minimum 50-bedded Hospital after acquiring the educational qualification mentioned
(ii) Registered as Nurses & Midwife in State / Indian Nursing Council

SGPGIMS Recruitment 2023: How to apply
Visit the official website at sgpgims.org.in
Click on the apply link on the homepage
Register and proceed with the application
Submit the fee and take the print for future reference.

SGPGIMS Recruitment 2023: Notification

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Ananya Panday sizzles in hot bikinis in her latest photo dump, see viral pics
Promise Day 2023: From Can’t help falling in love to A Thousand Years, romantic songs to dedicate to your partner
Meet MTV Splitsvilla X4 winners Hamid Barkzi and Soundous Moufakir | Exclusive
Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Jadeja, Rohit, Ashwin lead India to resounding innings win in Nagpur
Valentine's Week 2023: Recreate these B-town inspired looks for your perfect Valentine's Day date
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Watch: Jaya Bachchan points her finger at VP Jagdeep Dhankhar in Rajya Sabha, sparks backlash
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.