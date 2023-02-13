SGPGIMS Recruitment 2023: Government job vacancies for 1974 staff nurse, check official notification here

File photo

SGPGIMS recruitment 2023: Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS), Lucknow, is inviting applications for the 1974 Staff Nurse posts. Interested candidates can apply through the official website at sgpgims.org.in. The last date to apply is March 1. This recruitment drive will fill 1974 vacancies of staff nurses in the organisation.

The SGPGIMS staff nurse recruitment examination is scheduled to be conducted on March 22.

Age limit: Between 21 to 40 years.

SGPGIMS recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

(i) B.Sc Nursing (4-year course) from an Indian Nursing Council/ Medical Faculty recognized Institute or University ORB.Sc. Nursing (Post Basic) (2-year course)

(ii)Registered as Nurses & Midwife in State /India Nursing Council

OR

2. (i) Diploma in General Nursing Midwifery from an Indian Nursing Council-recognized Institute/Board or council

(ii) Two years experience in a minimum 50-bedded Hospital after acquiring the educational qualification mentioned

(ii) Registered as Nurses & Midwife in State / Indian Nursing Council

SGPGIMS Recruitment 2023: How to apply

Visit the official website at sgpgims.org.in

Click on the apply link on the homepage

Register and proceed with the application

Submit the fee and take the print for future reference.

SGPGIMS Recruitment 2023: Notification