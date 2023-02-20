Search icon
SECL Recruitment 2023: Government job vacancies for 405 Mining Sirdar, Dy. Surveyor posts, salary up to Rs 31000

SECL Recruitment 2023: The last date to apply is Feb 23. Interested candidates can apply online at www.secl-cil.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 20, 2023, 07:14 AM IST

South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL) is inviting applications for 405 Mining Sirdar Technical and Supervisory Grade 'C' and Dy. Surveyor, Technical Supervisory Grade 4 'C' posts. The last date to apply is Feb 23. Interested candidates can apply online at www.secl-cil.in.

SECL Recruitment 2023: Vacancy details: 

  • Mining Sirdar Technical and Supervisory Grade "C" posts: 350
  • Dy. Surveyor, Technical Supervisory Grade 4 "C" posts: 55 

SECL Recruitment 2023: Salary 

  • Mining Sirdar Technical and Supervisory Grade "C" posts: Rs 31,852.56
  • Dy. Surveyor, Technical Supervisory Grade 4 "C" posts: Rs 31,852.56

SECL Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria: 

  • Mining Sirdar, Technical and Supervisory Grade ‘C’: Matriculation or equivalent examination passed from Govt. recognized Board.
  • Dy. Surveyor, Technical Supervisory Grade 4 ‘C’: Matriculation or equivalent examination passed from Govt. recognized Board.

SECL Recruitment 2023: How to Apply 
Candidates can apply on or before February 23, 2022, through the official website, secl-cil.in.

  • Visit the official website at www.secl-cil.in
  • Click on “Apply Online for recruitment of Mining Sirdar & Dy. Surveyor T&S Grade-C”
  • Fill out the application form. 
  • Pay the application fee and submit the form.
  • Download the application form 
  • Take a printout of it for future reference.

SECL Recruitment 2023: Notification

