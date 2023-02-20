SECL Recruitment 2023: Government job vacancies for 405 Mining Sirdar, Dy. Surveyor posts, salary up to Rs 31000

File photo

South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL) is inviting applications for 405 Mining Sirdar Technical and Supervisory Grade 'C' and Dy. Surveyor, Technical Supervisory Grade 4 'C' posts. The last date to apply is Feb 23. Interested candidates can apply online at www.secl-cil.in.

SECL Recruitment 2023: Vacancy details:

Mining Sirdar Technical and Supervisory Grade "C" posts: 350

Dy. Surveyor, Technical Supervisory Grade 4 "C" posts: 55

SECL Recruitment 2023: Salary

Mining Sirdar Technical and Supervisory Grade "C" posts: Rs 31,852.56

Dy. Surveyor, Technical Supervisory Grade 4 "C" posts: Rs 31,852.56

SECL Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria:

Mining Sirdar, Technical and Supervisory Grade ‘C’: Matriculation or equivalent examination passed from Govt. recognized Board.

Matriculation or equivalent examination passed from Govt. recognized Board. Dy. Surveyor, Technical Supervisory Grade 4 ‘C’: Matriculation or equivalent examination passed from Govt. recognized Board.

SECL Recruitment 2023: How to Apply

Candidates can apply on or before February 23, 2022, through the official website, secl-cil.in.

Visit the official website at www.secl-cil.in

Click on “Apply Online for recruitment of Mining Sirdar & Dy. Surveyor T&S Grade-C”

Fill out the application form.

Pay the application fee and submit the form.

Download the application form

Take a printout of it for future reference.

SECL Recruitment 2023: Notification