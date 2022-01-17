SEBI Recruitment 2022: Apply for bumper vacancies at sebi.gov.in - Check eligibility, important dates

SEBI Recruitment 2022: The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is inviting applications for 120 Officer Grade A (Assistant Manager) posts. The last date to apply is January 24, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website of SEBI- sebi.gov.in.

The applications are invited for IT experts, researchers, and other officials for general administration. The online examinations will be conducted for the recruitment of these positions during February-April.

SEBI Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

Officer Grade A: 120 Posts

General: 80 Posts

UR: 32

OBC: 22

SC: 11

ST: 7

EWS: 8

Legal: 16 Posts

UR: 11

OBC: 2

SC: 1

ST: 1

EWS: 1

IT: 14

UR: 4

OBC: 2

SC: 3

ST: 3

EWS: 1

Research: 7

UR: 4

OBC: 2

SC: 1

Official Language: 3

UR: 2

OBC: 1

SEBI Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

General – Candidate must have done a Master’s Degree in any discipline, Bachelors’ Degree in Law, Bachelors’ Degree in Engineering from a recognized university, CA / CFA / CS / CWA.

Legal – Candidate must have done a Bachelor’s Degree in Law from a recognized University / Institute.

IT – Candidate must have done a Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering (Electrical / Electronics / Electronics And Communication / Information Technology / Computer Science) OR Masters in Computers Application OR Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline with a postgraduate qualification (minimum 2 years duration) in Computers / Information Technology.

SEBI Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

Online application begin: January 5, 2022.

The deadline to apply for the post: January 24, 2022.

Admit card will release: February 2022.

Exam date: February 20, 2022.

SEBI Grade A Result Date: February 2022

SEBI Phase 2 Exam Date: April 3, 2022

Notification: sebi.gov.in/sebi