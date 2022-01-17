SEBI Recruitment 2022: Apply for bumper vacancies at sebi.gov.in - Check eligibility, important dates

SEBI Recruitment 2022: The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is inviting applications for 120 Officer Grade A (Assistant Manager) posts. The last date to apply is January 24, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website of SEBI- sebi.gov.in.
The applications are invited for IT experts, researchers, and other officials for general administration. The online examinations will be conducted for the recruitment of these positions during February-April.
SEBI Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details
Officer Grade A: 120 Posts
General: 80 Posts
UR: 32
OBC: 22
SC: 11
ST: 7
EWS: 8
Legal: 16 Posts
UR: 11
OBC: 2
SC: 1
ST: 1
EWS: 1
IT: 14
UR: 4
OBC: 2
SC: 3
ST: 3
EWS: 1
Research: 7
UR: 4
OBC: 2
SC: 1
Official Language: 3
UR: 2
OBC: 1
SEBI Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria
General – Candidate must have done a Master’s Degree in any discipline, Bachelors’ Degree in Law, Bachelors’ Degree in Engineering from a recognized university, CA / CFA / CS / CWA.
Legal – Candidate must have done a Bachelor’s Degree in Law from a recognized University / Institute.
IT – Candidate must have done a Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering (Electrical / Electronics / Electronics And Communication / Information Technology / Computer Science) OR Masters in Computers Application OR Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline with a postgraduate qualification (minimum 2 years duration) in Computers / Information Technology.
SEBI Recruitment 2022: Important Dates
Notification: sebi.gov.in/sebi