SEBI Recruitment 2022: Apply for Assistant Manager Officer Grade A posts before July 31, know how to apply

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is all set to conclude the registration process for the posts of Officer Grade A (Assistant Manager) – Information Technology stream on July 31, 2022. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the same via the official website of SEBI - www.sebi.gov.in.

The recruitment process had begun on July 14, 2022. A total of 24 posts will be filled through this recruitment drive.

SEBI Assistant Manager IT Recruitment 2022 Details



Post: Officer Grade A (Assistant Manager) – Information Technology (IT)

No. Of Vacancy: 24

Pay Scale: Rs 44,500 – Rs 89,150



SEBI Assistant Manager IT Recruitment 2022 Stream Wise Details

Information Technology

UR: 11

EWS: 01

OBC: 05

SC: 04

ST: 03

Total: 24

SEBI Assistant Manager IT Recruitment 2022: Selection procedure

Selection shall be a three-stage process;

Phase I (online screening examination consisting of two papers of 100 marks each)

Phase II (online examination consisting of two papers of 100 marks each)

Phase III (Interview).

SEBI Assistant Manager IT Recruitment 2022: Eligibility criteria

The candidate must have a Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering in any discipline or Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline with a post-graduate qualification (minimum 2 years duration) in computer application/ information technology from a recognized University/ Institute.

SEBI Assistant Manager IT Recruitment 2022: Application fees, age limit

Pay examination fees through Debit Cards, Credit cards, Internet Banking, IMPS, and Cash Cards/ Mobile Wallets.

For UR EWS and OBC candidates: 1000/-

For SC/ ST/ PwBD: 100/-

Age limit: 30 years