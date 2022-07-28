Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

SEBI Recruitment 2022: Apply for Assistant Manager Officer Grade A posts before July 31, know how to apply

SEBI Recruitment 2022: The recruitment process had begun on July 14, 2022. A total of 24 posts will be filled through this recruitment drive.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 28, 2022, 02:55 PM IST

SEBI Recruitment 2022: Apply for Assistant Manager Officer Grade A posts before July 31, know how to apply
File Photo

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is all set to conclude the registration process for the posts of Officer Grade A (Assistant Manager) – Information Technology stream on July 31, 2022. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the same via the official website of SEBI - www.sebi.gov.in. 

The recruitment process had begun on July 14, 2022. A total of 24 posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. 

SEBI Assistant Manager IT Recruitment 2022 Details
 
Post: Officer Grade A (Assistant Manager) – Information Technology (IT)  
No. Of Vacancy: 24
Pay Scale: Rs 44,500 – Rs 89,150
 
SEBI Assistant Manager IT Recruitment 2022 Stream Wise Details
Information Technology

UR: 11
EWS: 01
OBC: 05
SC: 04
ST: 03

Total: 24

SEBI Assistant Manager IT Recruitment 2022: Direct link to apply online 

SEBI Assistant Manager IT Recruitment 2022: Selection procedure

Selection shall be a three-stage process;

Phase I (online screening examination consisting of two papers of 100 marks each)

Phase II (online examination consisting of two papers of 100 marks each)

Phase III (Interview).

SEBI Assistant Manager IT Recruitment 2022: Eligibility criteria 

The candidate must have a Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering in any discipline or Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline with a post-graduate qualification (minimum 2 years duration) in computer application/ information technology from a recognized University/ Institute.  

SEBI Assistant Manager IT Recruitment 2022: Official notification link 

SEBI Assistant Manager IT Recruitment 2022: Application fees, age limit

Pay examination fees through Debit Cards, Credit cards, Internet Banking, IMPS, and Cash Cards/ Mobile Wallets.

For UR EWS and OBC candidates: 1000/-
For SC/ ST/ PwBD: 100/-

Age limit: 30 years

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
PMV EaS-E, India’s most affordable EV to launch in July: Check expected price and features
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Election Commission allows 17-year-old youngsters to register in advance for voters’ list enrolment
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.