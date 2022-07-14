SEBI Recruitment 2022: Apply for 24 Assistant Manager Officer Grade A posts in IT at sebi.gov.in, know how to apply

File photo

SEBI is inviting applications for 24 Assistant Manager (Officer Grade A) posts in Information Technology. The last date to apply is July 31, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, sebi.gov.in.

SEBI Assistant Manager IT Recruitment 2022 Details

Post: Officer Grade A (Assistant Manager) – Information Technology (IT)

No. Of Vacancy: 24

Pay Scale: 44500 – 89150/-

SEBI Assistant Manager IT Recruitment 2022 Stream Wise Details

Information Technology

UR: 11

EWS: 01

OBC: 05

SC: 04

ST: 03

Total: 24

SEBI Assistant Manager IT Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria:

Information Technology: The candidate must have a Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering in any discipline or Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline with a post-graduate qualification (minimum 2 years duration) in computer application/ information technology from a recognized University/ Institute.

Age Limit: 30 Years

Application Fee: Pay examination fees through Debit Cards, Credit cards, Internet Banking, IMPS, Cash Cards/ Mobile Wallets.

For UR EWS and OBC candidates: 1000/-

For SC/ ST/ PwBD: 100/-

How to Apply: Interested and eligible candidates may apply online through the official website sebi.gov.in.

Starting Date for Submission of Online Application: July 14, 2022

Last Date for Submission of Online Application: July 31, 2022

Last Date for Payment of Fee: July 31, 2022

SEBI Assistant Manager IT Recruitment 2022 Selection Process: Selection shall be a three-stage process i.e. Phase I (online screening examination consisting of two papers of 100 marks each), Phase II (online examination consisting of two papers of 100 marks each), and Phase III (Interview).

SEBI Assistant Manager IT Recruitment 2022 notification: sebi.gov.in