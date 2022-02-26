SEBI Grade A result 2022 released at sebi.gov.in - Steps to download scores

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has finally declared Grade A Results 2022 for Phase 1. Candidates who had taken the recruitment exam can download their scores from the official website - sebi.gov.in.

The results have been declared for all streams - General, Legal, Information Technology (IT), Research, and Official Language.

SEBI is looking to hire 120 individuals under this recruitment drive. Notably, the Grade A Phase 1 Exam was conducted on February 20.

Here's how you can check your score:

- Visit the official website - sebi.gov.in

- Click on 'SEBI Grade A Result 2022 for Phase 1 Download Link'

- Click on the relevant stream and the result will appear on the screen

- Download and save the result. It is also advised to take a printout.