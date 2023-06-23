SEBI Grade A Officer Recruitment 2022: Government job vacancies for Assistant Manager posts, apply at sebi.gov.in

File photo

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is inviting applications for Officer Grade A (Assistant Manager) -Legal Stream 2023 posts. Eligible candidates can apply on the official website sebi.gov.in. The last date to apply is July 9, 2023. Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website sebi.gov.in

The Phase I and Phase II online examination is scheduled to be held on August 5 and September 9, respectively. The dates for Phase III (Interview) will be announced later.

Pay: The pay scale of officers in Grade A is Rs 44500-2500(4)- 54500-2850(7)- 74450-EB-2850(4)- 85850-3300(1)- 89150 (17 years).

Educational Qualification: The candidate must have done a Bachelor’s Degree in Law from a recognized University / Institute.

SEBI Grade A Officer posts 2023: Steps to apply

Visit the official website www.sebi.gov.in

Click on the ‘Careers’ link

Click on “SEBI Recruitment Exercise - Recruitment of Officer Grade A (Assistant Manager) 2023 - Legal Stream”

Register and proceed with the application process

Fill up the form, pay the fee, and submit

Take a printout for future reference

How to apply: Candidates are required to apply On-Line through the website www.sebi.gov.in from June 22, 2023 to July 09, 2023 and no other mode of application will be accepted. Candidates need not submit the system-generated print out of the online application to SEBI's office.

SEBI Recruitment 2023: Official notification.