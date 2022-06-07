Search icon
SEBA HSLC Result 2022: SEBA Assam board Class 10 result to be out soon on THESE websites

Assam HSLC Results 2022 will be available officially on resultsassam.nic.in and sebaonline.org.

Author:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Updated: Jun 07, 2022, 09:58 AM IST

File Photo

Secondary Education Board Assam (SEBA) to declare Assam Class 10th or SEBA HSLC Result today. Assam Board HSLC 10th Result 2022 will be declared on June 7, 2022 at 10 am for all students, Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma announced via Twitter. 

Assam HSLC Results 2022 will be available officially on resultsassam.nic.in and sebaonline.org. Nearly 4 lakh students registered for the SEBA HSLC exam this year. Assam Board, SEBA HSLC examinations were conducted in an offline mode from March 16, 2022, to March 31, 2022. 

Websites to check results on 

sebaonline.org
resultsassam.nic.in
indiaresults.com 
results.shikha

 

 

 

 

