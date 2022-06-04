SEBA HSLC Result 2022 Date: SEBA Assam board class 12 result to be declared on June 7 at sebaonline.org

Picture Credit: IANS

Secondary Education Board Assam (SEBA) to declare Assam Class 10th or SEBA HSLC Result soon. Assam Board HSLC 10th Result 2022 result will be declared on June 7, 2022, Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the result date. However, SEBA will announce Assam HSLC Result time soon. Once released, Assam HSLC Result will be declared on the official website - sebaonline.org.

CM Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced the Assam HSLC Result 2022 date on June 3, 2022 on Twitter. As per his tweet, “Results of High School Leaving Certificate examination will be announced on 7th June 2022”. The tweet has been shared below for reference.

Results of High School Leaving Certificate examination will be announced on 7th June 2022 June 3, 2022

Nearly 4 lakh students have registered for the SEBA HSLC exam this year. Assam Board, SEBA HSLC examinations were conducted in an offline mode from March 16, 2022 to March 31, 2022. The results will be declared on June 7. Official notice to be released with SEBA HSLC result date and time on the official website sebaonline.org soon.