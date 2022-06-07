SEBA Assam HSLC Result 2022 DECLARED: Know steps to check results, exam topper, direct link

File Photo

Board of Secondary Education Assam, SEBA has declared the Assam HSLC Result 2022. The results were announced in a press conference today moring. Assam HSLC Results 2022 are now available officially on resultsassam.nic.in and sebaonline.org.

Nearly 4 lakh students registered for the SEBA HSLC exam this year. Assam Board, SEBA HSLC examinations were conducted in an offline mode from March 16, 2022, to March 31, 2022.

An overall pass percentage of 56.49% was recorded this year. Notably, boys outperformed girls in the HSLC examination. The examination was topped by Raktopal Saikia.

READ | SEBA HSLC Result 2022: SEBA Assam board Class 10 result to be out soon on THESE websites

Assam HSLC Result 2022: Steps to check result

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Board of Secondary Education Assam - sebaonline.org, resultsassam.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link 'High School Leaving Certificate Examination (HSLC & AHM) Results 2022' on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your roll number or any other login details

Step 4: Your Assam HSLC Results 2022 will be displayed on your screen.

Step 5: Download and print a copy of it for future use.

Assam HSLC Result 2022: Websites to check results on

sebaonline.org

resultsassam.nic.in

indiaresults.com

results.shikha