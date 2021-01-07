As schools start to reopen, here are states where classes will resume this week

As the COVID-19 cases in India are going down, many states across the country are planning to resume classes and reopen schools after staying shut for many months. The states that are opening the schools will be following strict COVID-19 guidelines.

While some states gear up to open their schools this week, some other state governments are in the planning stage and reviewing their situation before making a decision about the same. Check out what different states have decided thus far.

Punjab

The Punjab government has decided to reopen all its schools from January 7. As per the directive of the government, only students from classes 5 to 12 would be allowed to attend the classes physically.

State Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla had earlier said that the government decided to reopen all government, semi-government, and private schools following the demand from the parents.

The schools will run from 10 am to 3 pm and the school managements will be complying with all the protocols and following the COVID-19 guidelines.

Gujarat

The Gujarat government on January 6 announced that the schools in the state for classes 10 and 12 will be reopened from January 11. State Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama said that the students would have to bring their parents' consent while coming to the schools.

Though the schools will be following standard operating procedures (SOPs) of the government, the attendance is not mandatory at this time.

Rajasthan

The Rajasthan government announced that schools, colleges, and other institutions will be reopened in the state from January 18. As per the government directive, measures like social distancing and use of face masks have to be followed in all the places.

Delhi

The Delhi government said that it was not reopening schools yet. The decision to resume classes would depend on when the COVID-19 vaccines are available for the public after the frontline workers are inoculated.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that the government was planning for the reopening of schools just as it was planning for the COVID-19 vaccination.