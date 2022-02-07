Schools reopening in THESE states from today amid decline in Covid-19 cases

Over the last couple of weeks, the number of Covid-19 cases across the country has come down significantly, prompting many states and union territories to relax some of the strict Covid-19 curbs imposed during the peak of the third wave of the pandemic.

As the number of Covid-19 cases declines across the country, states such as Delhi, Maharashtra, Bihar, and others have decided to reopen their educational institutes for physical classes. Here’s a list of states reopening their schools from today, February 7-

Delhi

The Delhi government decided to put an end to online classes for students in senior standards by reopening the schools for Classes 9 to 12 from today, February 7. The schools will reopen in a phased manner for these students, following all Covid-19 precautions.

Uttar Pradesh

The schools and colleges in Uttar Pradesh are set to reopen from today amid a decrease in daily Covid-19 cases. The schools are only reopening for Classes 9 to 12, and online classes will continue for the rest of the students till further notice.

Bihar

The Bihar government has decided to reopen the schools at 50 percent capacity from Monday for the students of Class 8, while the students of classes 9 to 12 are allowed to attend school at 100 percent capacity, following all the Covid-19 norms.

Gujarat

The schools in Gujarat are reopening from today for the students of classes 1 to 9, according to the state education department. Online classes will continue for students who chose to attend the lessons from home.

Kerala

The schools and colleges in Kerala are set to reopen from today, according to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. The schools will reopen today for the students of classes 9 to 12 while the schools for junior classes will reopen from February 14.

Odisha

The Odisha government is set to reopen the schools in the state from February 7 for the students of classes 8 and above. The primary and junior school students up to class 7 will be allowed to attend offline classes from February 14.