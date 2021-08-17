Schools reopen in Gautam Budh Nagar for classes 9-12, student turnout very low

After months, schools in Noida opened on Monday but the attendance remained very low. Even as the third wave of the pandemic looms large, and experts are of the opinion that it may affect children in a big way, wary parents seemed not prepared to send their children to schools as yet.

School authorities said that most parents of the students did not submit the consent forms necessary for attendance. The state government order allowed schools across Uttar Pradesh to resume offline classes for students from Class 9 to Class 12 with a 50% capacity. However, they have been ordered to adhere to strict COVID-19 protocols.

The government data shows there are 150 Uttar Pradesh Secondary Board schools, and 200 CBSE schools in the district in which more than 100,000 children study in classes 9 to 12. Of them, only 15%-20% of the total student strength turned up for their first day. At Amity International School, Noida, only 2% of their students in classes 9 to 12 attended in-person.

Government and private schools in Gautam Budh Nagar reopened for students of classes 9 to 12 on Monday for the first time since April when they were shut following the second wave of COVID-19. With COVID-19 norms now relaxed in the state, the teaching staff and other members of the administration have also started coming to schools.

Students have been called to attend schools in two shifts, with 50% capacity in each shift. While the first shift is from 8 am to 12 noon, the second shift will begin from 12.30 pm to 4.30 pm. Face masks are mandatory for all students and staff members.