Schools likely to reopen for classes 10, 12 in these states in January, check complete details

As this year witnessed many twists and turns on the education front, it is important that the students across the country know about the state-wise school reopening status.

Meanwhile, the endless wait for Class 10 and 12 school going children to know the exact dates for the CBSE Class 10 and 12 Board exams came to an end on the last day of the year. Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' on Thursday (December 31) announced the CBSE 10th, 12th board exam 2021 dates.

Many schools have decided to open up schools after several months of closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here are certain schools that will reopen in the coming days:

Agartala: The Tripura government has decided to reopen upper primary to college classes and reopen hostels from January 4.

Odisha: The Odisha government has announced that schools will reopen for students of standards 10 and 12 from January 8 and will follow the detailed standard operating procedures to be strictly implemented by the authorities. However, hostels will not reopen now and the school buses will not be available for the students. Parents can make their own arrangements to take their wards to school.

Bihar: The government of Bihar has announced that the schools in the states will reopen from January 4 for students of classes 9 to 12. Apart from schools, the Nitish Kumar-led government is also reopening coaching centres, degree colleges, medical colleges, and engineering colleges across the state.

Kolkata: Jadavpur University has decided to keep all schools, libraries, sections, offices and departments open from January 4.

Thiruvananthapuram: With the government giving the green signal to reopen colleges in the state, APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University here has decided to reopen its colleges on January

Puducherry: Schools in Puducherry and Karaikal region will resume their regular academics activities from January 4 with all the COVID-19 protocols in place. The government instructed the heads of all government or private schools in Puducherry and Karaikal regions to adhere to the Standard Operating Procedures (SoPs) to combat COVID-19. Colleges have already re-opened from mid-December for the research scholars, final year postgraduate, and undergraduate students.

Nagpur: The Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) has finally agreed to allow schools in the city to reopen and conduct physical classes for students from class 9-12 from January 4.

Jalandhar: The Language Department has decided to start Urdu classes from January 4. An official informed that the department holds Urdu classes for free and it would be a six-month course. He said the classes would be held from 5: 15 pm to 6: 15 pm during the six-month period.

Ajmer: The Rajasthan Private Education Mahasangh has asked the state government to open schools from January 4.

Nashik: The civic body has decided to allow the reopening of schools across Nashik city on January 4 for students of classes 9-12.

Pune: The administration of Pune will be reopening the schools in the city from January 4, as per the Pune Municipal Corporation. The schools will only be reopened for students of classes 9 to 12 in the first phase with several Covid-19 safety guidelines.

Kerala: Classroom studies for classes 10 and 12 resumed on the first day of the new year in the southern state. The Central University of Kerala (CUK) will resume regular classes on January 4.