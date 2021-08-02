Schools in Uttar Pradesh to reopen from August 16 - check details here

The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday announced that schools will reopen in the state for Class 12 students with 50% capacity from August 16. The CM Yogi Adityanath-led UP government also announced the reopening of colleges and universities.

This comes as the COVID-19 cases in the states have been declining.

The Uttar Pradesh government said that colleges and universities will reopen from September 1. The government has directed universities and colleges to start the entrance process for students from August 5.

Educational institutions such as schools and colleges were closed in the state after the second wave of COVID-19 hit India in April and May.

The order comes as many states reopened schools, partially or fully, including Punjab, Chhattisgarh, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh from Monday. Earlier, other states such as Gujarat, Haryana, and Madhya Pradesh have also already started the reopening process.

Uttar Pradesh on Sunday recorded 36 cases of COVID-19, taking the state's total tally to 17,08,476. The death toll from COVID-19 in the state currently stands at 22,763 while there are 664 active cases of coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh.