School Winter Vacation: Bhopal, Indore, Jaipur, Delhi, Noida, and Lucknow schools closed till THIS date due to cold wave

File photo

Schools have been closed in a number of locations due to the severe cold wave that is affecting North India. Here’s the city-wise list with dates and other details.

Bhopal, Indore:

Madhya Pradesh schools will be closed until January 10, 2023. According to a PTI report, schools in various districts, including Bhopal, Indore, Vidisha, and Ujjain, are only allowed to enrol students up to class 8th on the orders of the local administration.

Jaipur

The District Collector of Jaipur issued the order to extend winter vacations in government and private schools till Saturday. Earlier, winter vacations were declared in the city from December 25 to January 5. However, in view of a possible cold wave and a drastic dip in temperature in the coming days, the holidays have been extended till January 7.

Noida

Noida schools will remain shut for classes 1 to 8 till January 14 keeping in view of the cold in Northern parts of the country. District administration of Gautam Buddha Nagar, Noida has issued orders asking schools to observe a winter vacation for classes 1 to 8.

Delhi Schools

All Delhi government schools will have a two-week winter vacation from January 1 to 15. However, remedial sessions for Classes 9 to 12 will be held from January 2 to 14 to revise the syllabi and enhance the students’ learning-level academic performance.

Lucknow

Lucknow District Magistrate issued an order that recognised schools in Lucknow will function between 10 am and 2 pm from Monday till January 10 for classes 1 to 8.