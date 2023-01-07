Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

School Winter Vacation: Bhopal, Indore, Jaipur, Delhi, Noida, and Lucknow schools closed till THIS date due to cold wave

The schools have been closed in Bhopal, Indore, Vidisha and Ujjain on the orders of the local administration.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 07, 2023, 09:27 AM IST

School Winter Vacation: Bhopal, Indore, Jaipur, Delhi, Noida, and Lucknow schools closed till THIS date due to cold wave
File photo

Schools have been closed in a number of locations due to the severe cold wave that is affecting North India. Here’s the city-wise list with dates and other details.

Bhopal, Indore:

Madhya Pradesh schools will be closed until January 10, 2023. According to a PTI report, schools in various districts, including Bhopal, Indore, Vidisha, and Ujjain, are only allowed to enrol students up to class 8th on the orders of the local administration.

Jaipur

The District Collector of Jaipur issued the order to extend winter vacations in government and private schools till Saturday. Earlier, winter vacations were declared in the city from December 25 to January 5. However, in view of a possible cold wave and a drastic dip in temperature in the coming days, the holidays have been extended till January 7.

Noida

Noida schools will remain shut for classes 1 to 8 till January 14 keeping in view of the cold in Northern parts of the country. District administration of Gautam Buddha Nagar, Noida has issued orders asking schools to observe a winter vacation for classes 1 to 8. 

Delhi Schools

All Delhi government schools will have a two-week winter vacation from January 1 to 15. However, remedial sessions for Classes 9 to 12 will be held from January 2 to 14 to revise the syllabi and enhance the students’ learning-level academic performance.

Lucknow

Lucknow District Magistrate issued an order that recognised schools in Lucknow will function between 10 am and 2 pm from Monday till January 10 for classes 1 to 8. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Check out these 5 incredible health benefits of cherries
Orissa: National level dog show held in Bhubaneswar for pet lovers, check out these cute images
Janhvi Kapoor raises glam quotient as she dazzles in these 5 outfits
Add nutrition and shine to frizzy hairs naturally with THESE essential oils in winter
Five food items that can reverse menstrual pain
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Mumbai: Police constable suspended for making obscene video of colleague’s wife and sharing it on WhatsApp group
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.