School winter vacations 2022: Delhi-NCR, UP, Bihar, Haryana, Punjab schools announce holidays amid chilly weather

Amid cold wave and heavy fog that have been hitting the north Indian state over the past few days, school authorities have taken action in this regard. The Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for a number of locations in Delhi-NCR, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh.

The Education Department has mandated a winter break for schools in many states, keeping students in mind. Due to the bitter cold, Delhi NCR schools have been given a 15-day break. Meanwhile winter vacations have been declared in a number of other fog-impacted states, such as Haryana, UP, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh. Here’s the state-wise list with dates and other deatails.

Delhi-NCR schools winter break 2022

In accordance with the winter vacation circular issued by the Directorate of Education, all schools in Delhi will be closed from January 1 through January 15. The Delhi NCR Directorate of Education has issued a 15-day closure order for all public schools. Classe from 1st standard to 8th standard will remain closed, while remedial classes will be set up concurrently to ensure that the schooling of kids in classes 9 through 12 is not jeopardised.

Haryana schools winter break 2022

Kanwar Pal Gurjar, the minister of education for the state of Haryana, has ordered that all public schools in the region be closed from January 1 through January 15. According to him, the common cold is spreading more quickly in north India. In such weather conditions, accidents caused by morning fog are probable. The decision has been made to ensure schools closed until January 15 instead of rearranging the timings as it was previously discussed.

Uttar Pradesh schools winter break 2022

In many districts of Uttar Pradesh, schools up to the eighth grade have been closed due to the cold. While from ninth to twelfth grades, the school schedule has been changed.

Punjab schools winter break 2022

The Punjab School will not reopen until January 1, 2023. The government's directive will be enforced at all schools.

Bihar schools winter break 2022

Up until December 31, all schools in Bihar, up to class 8, were closed. The Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts heavy fog and extreme cold for the upcoming few days.

Rajasthan schools winter break 2022

Rajasthan schools will be closed for 12 days from December 25 through January 5 of the the next year. The Rajasthan board changed the balance of vacation days this year, increasing the number of winter days while decreasing the number of summer days off.

