School summer vacations 2022: State-wise list of summer holidays due to heatwave conditions

File photo

The state government have started announcing the date for summer vacations for school as well as for colleges due to severe heatwave conditions.

However, the summer holidays this year is likely to be shorter to make up for lost time due to the pandemic.

Many states, from West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh to Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh, have announced their dates for summer vacations in 2022. Here’s the latest list from across states.

West Bengal: West Bengal has recently announced that all schools in the state-private and government will begin summer vacation from May 2.

Bhopal: Most of the schools in Bhopal have decided to end classes from April 29 on their own.

Puducherry: All schools in Puducherry to be closed for the summer holidays for Classes 1 to 9 from April 30.

Uttar Pradesh: The summer vacations in UP schools to begin from May 21 and continue till June 30 this year. This means students in the state will get a 51-day summer holiday in 2022.

Chhattisgarh: The state school education department of Chhattisgarh has announced that the summer holidays this year will begin on April 24 and will end on June 14.

Odisha: Summer vacations in Odisha were cut short by 35 days this year and have been announced for June 6 to June 16. Due to the prevailing heatwave in the state, a five-day suspension of classes for all students have been announced from April 26 to April 30.

Maharashtra: The summer holidays in 2022 for Maharashtra schools are scheduled from May 2 to June 12 for Classes 1-9 and 11. Apart from Vidarbha, where schools will reopen on June 27, the academic session in the rest of Maharashtra will start on June 13.

Karnataka: The summer vacations in Karnataka are ongoing, having been announced by the state government back in February from April 10 to May 15.

Andhra Pradesh: The students in the state will get summer vacations from May 6 to July 4 this year.