Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation
topStoriesenglish

School summer vacation: UP extends holidays for govt, primary, upper primary schools; check dates here

All basic and upper primary schools in Uttar Pradesh will now reopen on July 3rd, according to Pratap Singh Baghel, secretary, of U.P. Basic Shiksha Parishad.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 26, 2023, 07:13 AM IST

School summer vacation: UP extends holidays for govt, primary, upper primary schools; check dates here
File photo

The Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Council has extended the summer break in primary and upper primary government schools in the state until July 2. All basic and upper primary schools in Uttar Pradesh will now reopen on July 3rd, according to Pratap Singh Baghel, secretary, of U.P. Basic Shiksha Parishad.

 

UP government has extended the summer break for students twice this year at government primary and upper elementary institutions. The earlier reopening date for the schools was June 15. It was, however, extended until June 25 despite the heat wave. On June 21 for International Yoga Day, the schools were reopen for a day.

From July 3, schools will be reopened on the previously established schedule and timetable. According to the government's statement, before reopening, sufficient cleanliness of the restrooms, availability of drinking water, and appropriate child-friendly sitting arrangements will be guaranteed.

Before the opening of the school, teachers were expected to do all the procedures at their level, in particular the mid-day meals, textbook distribution, DBT (Direct Benefit) work, and other tasks.

In addition, recognised schools managed by the U.P. Basic Education Council will be permitted to delegate decision-making authority over cleanliness to the School Management Committee.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
This 90s' Bollywood siren's nude shoot was once national issue, her career ended in a drug racket, later became a sadhvi
Divyanka Tripathi's highs and lows: From selling toothpaste boxes to $5 million net worth
Priyanka Chopra stuns in sexy midriff-baring, off-shoulder gown in Venice; outshines Anne Hathaway, Zendaya and Lisa
Sonnalli Seygall stuns in pink bridal saree, Pyaar Ka Punchnama co-stars Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Singh attend wedding
Diabetes control: Here's why you should eat 'baasi' roti as breakfast for blood sugar management
Speed Reads
More
First-image
NVS Recruitment 2023: New vacancies announced for more than 7500 Teaching and Non-Teaching posts, details here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.