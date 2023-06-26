School summer vacation: UP extends holidays for govt, primary, upper primary schools; check dates here

File photo

The Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Council has extended the summer break in primary and upper primary government schools in the state until July 2. All basic and upper primary schools in Uttar Pradesh will now reopen on July 3rd, according to Pratap Singh Baghel, secretary, of U.P. Basic Shiksha Parishad.

UP government has extended the summer break for students twice this year at government primary and upper elementary institutions. The earlier reopening date for the schools was June 15. It was, however, extended until June 25 despite the heat wave. On June 21 for International Yoga Day, the schools were reopen for a day.

From July 3, schools will be reopened on the previously established schedule and timetable. According to the government's statement, before reopening, sufficient cleanliness of the restrooms, availability of drinking water, and appropriate child-friendly sitting arrangements will be guaranteed.

Before the opening of the school, teachers were expected to do all the procedures at their level, in particular the mid-day meals, textbook distribution, DBT (Direct Benefit) work, and other tasks.

In addition, recognised schools managed by the U.P. Basic Education Council will be permitted to delegate decision-making authority over cleanliness to the School Management Committee.