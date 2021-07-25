School Reopening News: Schools in Madhya Pradesh to reopen from THIS date â€“ Check guidelines here
Madhya Pradesh Schools to reopen from tomorrow, July 26, for classes 11 and 12. For Classes 9 and 10, schools will reopen from August 5. Schools have been allowed to reopen only at 50% capacity for physical classes to take place. Online classes will also continue to keep the teaching-learning process in momentum.
The government has also issued a standard operating procedure (SOP) to be followed after schools reopen by schools as well as students.
Madhya Pradesh School Reopening standard operating procedure:
- Students of Class 11 will attend school on Tuesdays and Fridays, while Class 12 students will attend on Mondays and Thursdays.
- Classes 9 Students will attend school on Saturdays and Class 10, will attend school on Wednesdays.
- Morning assemblies and swimming lessons are not allowed.
- Chief Secretary Iqbal Singh Bains has directed district collectors and chief medical and health officers to vaccinate teaching and non-teaching staff of schools and colleges from July 26 to 31 that come under the Department of Higher Education and School Education.
- The vaccination campaign will be organised from 9 am to 5 pm on an appointed date by selecting colleges with facilities in the district headquarters and development blocks.
- It will be ensured that the first and second dose of vaccines against COVID-19 are administered to teachers and employees of all government and non-government colleges and schools, including those of the Tribal Welfare Department, an official said.