School Holidays November 2025: Schools, colleges likely to remain closed on THESE dates; Check state-wise list here

November 2025 school holidays in India include Kannada Rajyotsava, Guru Nanak Jayanti and others. Students should check state-wise calendars for closures and plan accordingly.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Oct 31, 2025, 11:14 AM IST

October 2025 was a month full of festivals across India, from Diwali to Chhath Puja. In West Bengal, all schools are closed today, October 31, 2025, to celebrate Jagadhatri Puja, a festival observed with great devotion and enthusiasm. Alongside these cultural celebrations, adverse weather conditions caused by Cyclone Montha have led to additional school closures in several states.

Looking ahead, November 2025 has comparatively fewer school holidays. Most schools across India will continue regular classes outside of major cultural and regional events. However, some important holidays are observed nationwide and in certain states, giving students and teachers time off.

Key School Holidays in November 2025

November 1 (Saturday) – Kannada Rajyotsava: Karnataka celebrates its Formation Day. Schools, colleges, and state government offices will remain closed.

November 5 (Wednesday) – Guru Nanak Jayanti: This marks the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev. Schools are expected to remain closed in Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, West Bengal, Delhi, Punjab, and Haryana.

November 6 (Thursday) – Nongkrem Dance Festival: Celebrated by the Khasi tribe in Meghalaya as part of a five-day harvest festival near Shillong. Schools in the region are likely to remain shut.

November 7 (Friday) – Wangala Festival: The 100 Drums Festival is a significant harvest celebration of the Garo tribe in Meghalaya. Schools are expected to be closed.

November 8 (Saturday) – Kanakadasa Jayanti: Observed in Karnataka to honour the poet-saint Kanakadasa. Schools in the state may remain closed.

November 14 (Friday) – Children’s Day: Celebrated nationwide to mark Jawaharlal Nehru’s birth anniversary. Most schools remain open but conduct special programmes, cultural shows, and fun activities.

November 24 (Monday) – Guru Tegh Bahadur’s Martyrdom Day: Observed in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and Haryana to honour the ninth Sikh Guru. Schools in these states will remain closed, while most schools in southern and western states will continue classes.

These holidays are observed in various states, including Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Gujarat, and Delhi. Students should plan their academic activities and assignments around these dates.

Planning Ahead

Students and parents should check the final academic calendar issued by their respective institutions, as some schools may follow a five-day week or have full/half-day classes on Saturdays. Planning ahead for assignments, projects, and personal activities can help avoid disruptions during holidays.

November 2025 offers a mix of cultural, regional, and national observances, reflecting India’s rich diversity while ensuring students get occasional breaks from academic routines.

 

