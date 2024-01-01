School Holidays In January 2024: Educational institutes to remain closed today

Schools in several states will remain closed today, on the occasion of the beginning of the new year on January 1.

These days winter vacation is going on in most of the states of North India. The year 2023 will end and 2024 will begin with winter vacation. There is only a short time left to welcome the New Year. School students have already started checking the New Year holiday calendar.

In January 2024, school children are going to get a lot of holidays. In many states, a significant drop in temperature is expected at the beginning of the year, due to which winter vacations are also likely to increase. Hence, students will get plenty of time to prepare for the examinations to be held in February-March 2024.

School Holidays in January 2024: The first week of the new year will be spent on vacation. In the first week of January, all the schools in most of the states of North India will remain closed. Schools in several states will remain closed today, on the occasion of the beginning of the new year on January 1. Besides, winter vacation has been announced in most of the states from January 1 to January 6, 2024. Hence, the year will start with holidays.

If the temperature improves and there are chances of sunshine in the weather forecast, then schools will remain open in the second week. If this does not happen then holidays will remain till January 14, 2024. After this, schools will remain closed in the third week on festivals like Lohri, and Makar Sankranti. Besides, there will be a holiday in many states on the occasion of Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti.

There will be a long weekend on January 13, 14, and 15, 2024. After this, there will be four days of holiday in schools on January 25, 26, 27, and 28 also. The schools that will open on the occasion of Republic Day on January 26, 2024, will have half-day holidays and programmes. After this, there will be a Saturday-Sunday holiday on January 27 and 28.

Furthermore, the academic calendar for 2024-25 has been released in Uttar Pradesh. Schools will be open for 233 days in 2024. Next year, children studying in UP schools will get 118 holidays. Apart from these, some casual leaves may also be available depending on the weather, etc.