The Odisha government has announced summer vacation for schools and anganwadi centres from Wednesday, April 23, in view of the prevailing heat wave situation in the state. Both government and private-run colleges will also be closed from Wednesday till further orders. These decisions were taken by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi after taking stock of the prevailing heat wave situation in the state on Tuesday.

"Summer vacation for school children will begin from tomorrow. All government and private educational institutions in the state, beginning from anganwadi, sishubatika to class 12, will be closed from April 23," a statement issued by the CMO said. However, previously scheduled exams will be held on the specified dates, and the officials concerned have been instructed to take care of this, it added.

Chhattisgarh schools' summer holidays

The Chhattisgarh government has brought forward summer vacation in schools and declared that it will start from April 25 instead of May 1, an official said. The order to declare summer vacation from April 25 to June 15 was issued by the state school education department in the evening, he said. As per a previous department order, the summer vacation was scheduled from May 1 to June 15 in government, aided, non-aided and non-government schools, the official informed. According to officials, several parts of the state are currently experiencing temperatures in excess of 40 degrees Celsius. On Tuesday, the highest temperature in the state was recorded in Raipur at 44.4 degrees Celsius.

