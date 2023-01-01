Winter vacation: UP, MP, Rajasthan and other states declare winter vacation in schools

Winter vacation in schools of various states | Photo: PTI

Various parts of North Inda have decided to keep the schools shut in light of the massive cold wave. States including Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, Punjab, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh are some of the states that have shut schools or revised school timings.

Uttar Pradesh Schools

The UP government has asked schools in Meerut to follow winter vacation from December 27 for Class 12 students till January 1, due to the cold wave conditions. The decision has been taken by the District Magistrates to protect the students from the cold weather conditions. Earlier, the Uttar Pradesh government also ordered to shut of the schools in two districts — Badaun and Bijnor. It is to be noted that in Bijnor, schools will remain shut only up to class 8th while the timings have been changed for the remaining classes. For students in Classes 9 to 12, the school timings were changed to 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM.

Punjab Schools

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann announced that all schools in the state will open at 10 am from December 21 till January 21, due to foggy weather.

Bihar Schools

Schools in Patna will remain closed for students studying in classes 1 to 8 from January 2 to January 7. It is noted that this order of closure of schools will be applicable to all schools.

Delhi Schools

All Delhi government schools will have a two-week winter vacation from January 1 to 15. However, remedial sessions for Classes 9 to 12 will be held from January 2 to 14 to revise the syllabi and enhance the students’ learning-level academic performance.

Haryana School

The Directorate School Education, Haryana Government, has declared winter vacation for all state government and private schools from January 1 to January 15, 2023. However, due to board examinations, students in Classes 10 and 12 are required to attend classes from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM.

Madhya Pradesh Schools

The MPgovernment has also decided to close all schools in the state due to the increasing cold. The Madhya Pradesh government has announced that schools will be closed from December 25 to December 31 due to the cold.