EDUCATION

School Holiday on October 27: Are schools open or closed tomorrow in your state on Chhath Puja? Check state-wise list

Several states, including Delhi, Bihar, and Uttar Pradesh, have announced school holidays on October 27 for Chhath Puja 2025. Bihar schools will remain closed till October 29, while West Bengal schools will shut for Jagadhatri Puja and Chhath celebrations later in the week.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Oct 26, 2025, 01:23 PM IST

School Holiday on October 27: Are schools open or closed tomorrow in your state on Chhath Puja? Check state-wise list
As North India gears up for the grand celebration of Chhath Puja 2025, several state governments have declared holidays for schools and colleges on Monday, October 27. The festival, which honours the Sun God (Surya) and Chhathi Maiya (Usha), is celebrated with great devotion across Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, and parts of West Bengal.

The festival marks four days of rigorous fasting, prayers, and offerings made to the setting and rising sun, with millions of devotees participating in rituals along riverbanks and ponds. To ensure that citizens can participate in the festivities smoothly, states have issued holiday notifications for educational institutions.

Delhi

In the national capital, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced a one-day school closure on October 27 for Chhath Puja. The decision, approved by the Lieutenant Governor (LG) and confirmed by the General Administration Department (GAD), ensures that families observing the festival can take part in the rituals without academic interruptions.

Bihar

Given that Chhath Puja is the most important festival in Bihar, all schools and colleges in the state will remain closed until October 29. The extended holiday period began earlier in the month, covering both Diwali and Chhath celebrations. The state government has granted a long break to allow students and families to fully engage in the festival preparations and rituals.

Uttar Pradesh

In Uttar Pradesh, schools across major districts such as Varanasi, Gorakhpur, and Prayagraj are expected to remain shut on October 27. Although an official circular is awaited, many districts have already declared local holidays to accommodate the large number of devotees who take part in the celebrations.

West Bengal

While Chhath Puja is not a major festival in West Bengal, the state celebrates Jagadhatri Puja around the same time. This festival, dedicated to Goddess Jagadhatri, symbolises patience, strength, and divine energy. Schools in Chandannagar, Krishnanagar, and Murshidabad will remain closed on October 31 for Jagadhatri Puja, with some closures also observed on October 27 and 28 for Chhath.

About Chhath Puja

Chhath Puja begins on the sixth day of Kartik month (October–November) and is also observed by some communities in Chaitra (April) as Chaiti Chhath. The festival is known for its deep spiritual significance, where devotees express gratitude to the Sun for sustaining life and seek blessings for prosperity and well-being.

