Education

EDUCATION

School Holiday on November 5: Are schools open or closed on Guru Nanak Jayanti in your state? Check state-wise list here

November 2025 brings several school holidays across India, including Guru Nanak Jayanti on November 5, Children’s Day on November 14, and regional holidays like Uttarakhand Foundation Day and Jharkhand Foundation Day. Schools in various states like Delhi, Punjab, and Jharkhand will remain closed.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Nov 03, 2025, 02:08 PM IST

School Holiday on November 5: Are schools open or closed on Guru Nanak Jayanti in your state? Check state-wise list here
As the festive season in India winds down after October’s Chhath Puja celebrations, November brings a few more school holidays, many of which are regionally observed. Below is a comprehensive list of school holidays across various states in India for November 2025.

Guru Nanak Jayanti - November 5, 2025

One of the most significant holidays for Sikh communities across India, Guru Nanak Jayanti, also known as Prakash Utsav or Guru Purab, celebrates the birth of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the founder of Sikhism. The day is marked with kirtans (devotional singing), langar (community meals), and vibrant processions in Gurudwaras nationwide. In 2025, Guru Nanak Jayanti falls on November 5, and schools in several states, including Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Chandigarh and others, will be closed in observance of the occasion.

Uttarakhand Foundation Day - November 9, 2025

Uttarakhand Foundation Day, celebrated on November 9, marks the creation of the state of Uttarakhand, which was carved out of Uttar Pradesh in 2000. Schools in Uttarakhand will remain closed on this day as a mark of respect to the state's formation and its cultural heritage.

Children’s Day - November 14, 2025

November 14, the birth anniversary of India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, is celebrated as Children’s Day. The day is dedicated to the nation’s children and their rights. Schools across India observe this day with special events, performances, and activities for students. In 2025, Children’s Day will fall on a Friday, and schools will be closed to celebrate the occasion.

Jharkhand Foundation Day - November 15, 2025

On November 15, Jharkhand marks its Foundation Day, commemorating its formation as a separate state in 2000. Schools in Jharkhand will be closed as the region observes this day with cultural programs and official ceremonies celebrating its rich heritage and history.

Shaheedi Diwas of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji - November 24, 2025

Shaheedi Diwas, observed on November 24, marks the martyrdom of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji, the ninth Guru of Sikhism. The day is significant to Sikhs for honouring Guru Tegh Bahadur’s sacrifice for religious freedom. Schools in regions with significant Sikh populations may be closed on this day, including in areas of Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi.

Regional School Holidays in November 2025

In addition to the holidays mentioned above, various other regional holidays in November may result in school closures in different states. The dates and specific holidays depend on local celebrations and state-specific observances.

Summary of November 2025 School Holidays:

November 5: Guru Nanak Jayanti

November 9: Uttarakhand Foundation Day

November 14: Children’s Day

November 15: Jharkhand Foundation Day

November 24: Shaheedi Diwas of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji

As November unfolds, students across India will have a mix of religious, regional, and national holidays, allowing them to enjoy some well-deserved breaks. Make sure to check with your respective schools for any additional regional holidays or changes in the schedule.

