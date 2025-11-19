School holiday on November 19: Schools to remain closed in THESE states today due to...

Who is Abidur Chowdhury? Bangladeshi-origin man, designer who introduced thinnest iPhone, leaves Apple due to…
EDUCATION
Heavy rain alerts for 19 November 2025 may lead to school closures in several Tamil Nadu districts, while Delhi NCR, Bihar, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Odisha are expected to keep schools open. Puducherry and Karaikal may announce holidays depending on worsening rainfall.
Several Indian states are currently experiencing unstable weather conditions and warnings of heavy rainfall. As a result, many parents and students are checking to see if schools will remain open on Wednesday, November 19, 2025. In particular, areas in Tamil Nadu may face potential shutdowns due to intense rain, while most other states are expected to maintain their regular academic schedules.
Tamil Nadu continues to face the most severe weather this week. The IMD has predicted heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in several southern districts, increasing the likelihood of schools being shut on November 19. The most affected regions include:
District administrations generally release holiday notices based on overnight rainfall conditions. Parents are advised to follow announcements from the respective district collectors for final confirmation.
Schools in Delhi and the surrounding NCR regions are likely to remain open on Wednesday. There has been no fresh government directive announcing closures for rain or pollution. However, considering fluctuating air quality levels, some private institutions might continue offering:
Hybrid classes
Optional attendance for younger students
Families should check updates from individual schools.
Noida & Uttar Pradesh: No Holiday Announced
Educational institutions in Noida and the rest of Uttar Pradesh are scheduled to operate as usual. There are no weather warnings, AQI-related advisories, or government notifications indicating a holiday.
Both Puducherry and Karaikal have been experiencing persistent downpours, prompting authorities to keep a close watch on the situation. A school holiday for 19 November 2025 remains possible, depending on rainfall intensity and road conditions. Safety concerns and waterlogging are key factors being assessed before issuing an official order.
Bihar, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Odisha have not reported conditions severe enough to prompt closures. Schools in these states are expected to function normally unless individual districts announce otherwise.
Summary: State-Wise School Status for 19 November 2025
Tamil Nadu: High chance of closures in rain-hit districts
Delhi NCR: Open; hybrid mode may continue
Uttar Pradesh (including Noida): Open
Puducherry & Karaikal: Decision pending, may close if rain intensifies
Bihar, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha: Open
Parents and students are encouraged to follow local authority statements for real-time updates.