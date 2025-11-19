FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Who is Abidur Chowdhury? Bangladeshi-origin man, designer who introduced thinnest iPhone, leaves Apple due to…

Delhi-NCR Air Pollution: Air quality remains ‘very poor’ category; AQI at 388 as 16 stations slip into ‘severe’ zone

School holiday on November 19: Schools to remain closed in THESE states today due to...

Trump defends Saudi crown prince over killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, says 'things happen'

What is Cloudflare? Internet giant linked to the outage that hit Twitter, ChatGPT, Canva and other platforms

Drishti IAS Vikas Divyakirti reveals REAL reason why UP, Bihar dominate UPSC examinations, says, 'craze is...'

US Senate unanimously agrees to pass Epstein files bill, sending it to President Trump

Gold, silver prices today, November 19: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more

'Bharat and Hindu are synonymous,' says RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

This Bollywood star has invested in same real estate property as Elon Musk for over Rs 30 crore; not Big B, SRK, Salman, Akshay, Ranbir

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Who is Abidur Chowdhury? Bangladeshi-origin man, designer who introduced thinnest iPhone, leaves Apple due to…

Who is Abidur Chowdhury? iPhone Air designer leaves Apple due to...

Delhi-NCR Air Pollution: Air quality remains ‘very poor’ category; AQI at 388 as 16 stations slip into ‘severe’ zone

Delhi-NCR AQI: Air quality remains ‘very poor’; AQI at 388 at 16 stations

School holiday on November 19: Schools to remain closed in THESE states today due to...

School holiday on November 19: Schools to remain closed in THESE states today

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Rishab Shetty's Kantara vs Yash's KGF vs Allu Arjun's Pushpa vs Prabhas' Baahubali: Which is the most profitable South Indian franchise?

Which is the most profitable South Indian franchise?

Meet Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's son Nishant Kumar: Know his educational qualifications, political journey

Meet Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's media-shy son Nishant Kumar

Dhurandhar star cast fees revealed: Ranveer Singh charged whopping salary of Rs 50 crore, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt were just paid...

Dhurandhar star cast fees: Ranveer, Akshaye, Sanjay, Arjun, Madhavan's salary

HomeEducation

EDUCATION

School holiday on November 19: Schools to remain closed in THESE states today due to...

Heavy rain alerts for 19 November 2025 may lead to school closures in several Tamil Nadu districts, while Delhi NCR, Bihar, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Odisha are expected to keep schools open. Puducherry and Karaikal may announce holidays depending on worsening rainfall.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Nov 19, 2025, 07:30 AM IST

School holiday on November 19: Schools to remain closed in THESE states today due to...
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Several Indian states are currently experiencing unstable weather conditions and warnings of heavy rainfall. As a result, many parents and students are checking to see if schools will remain open on Wednesday, November 19, 2025. In particular, areas in Tamil Nadu may face potential shutdowns due to intense rain, while most other states are expected to maintain their regular academic schedules.

Tamil Nadu: High Possibility of School Closures

Tamil Nadu continues to face the most severe weather this week. The IMD has predicted heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in several southern districts, increasing the likelihood of schools being shut on November 19. The most affected regions include:

  • Tirunelveli
  • Kanyakumari
  • Thoothukudi
  • Ramanathapuram
  • Sivaganga
  • Virudhunagar
  • Tenkasi
  • Theni

District administrations generally release holiday notices based on overnight rainfall conditions. Parents are advised to follow announcements from the respective district collectors for final confirmation.

Delhi–NCR: Schools Expected to Function Normally

Schools in Delhi and the surrounding NCR regions are likely to remain open on Wednesday. There has been no fresh government directive announcing closures for rain or pollution. However, considering fluctuating air quality levels, some private institutions might continue offering:

Hybrid classes

Optional attendance for younger students

Families should check updates from individual schools.

Noida & Uttar Pradesh: No Holiday Announced

Educational institutions in Noida and the rest of Uttar Pradesh are scheduled to operate as usual. There are no weather warnings, AQI-related advisories, or government notifications indicating a holiday.

Puducherry & Karaikal: Rainfall May Influence Final Decision

Both Puducherry and Karaikal have been experiencing persistent downpours, prompting authorities to keep a close watch on the situation. A school holiday for 19 November 2025 remains possible, depending on rainfall intensity and road conditions. Safety concerns and waterlogging are key factors being assessed before issuing an official order.

Other States: Regular Classes Likely

Bihar, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Odisha have not reported conditions severe enough to prompt closures. Schools in these states are expected to function normally unless individual districts announce otherwise.

Summary: State-Wise School Status for 19 November 2025

Tamil Nadu: High chance of closures in rain-hit districts

Delhi NCR: Open; hybrid mode may continue

Uttar Pradesh (including Noida): Open

Puducherry & Karaikal: Decision pending, may close if rain intensifies

Bihar, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha: Open

Parents and students are encouraged to follow local authority statements for real-time updates.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Who is Abidur Chowdhury? Bangladeshi-origin man, designer who introduced thinnest iPhone, leaves Apple due to…
Who is Abidur Chowdhury? iPhone Air designer leaves Apple due to...
Delhi-NCR Air Pollution: Air quality remains ‘very poor’ category; AQI at 388 as 16 stations slip into ‘severe’ zone
Delhi-NCR AQI: Air quality remains ‘very poor’; AQI at 388 at 16 stations
School holiday on November 19: Schools to remain closed in THESE states today due to...
School holiday on November 19: Schools to remain closed in THESE states today
Trump defends Saudi crown prince over killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, says 'things happen'
Trump defends Saudi crown prince over killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi
What is Cloudflare? Internet giant linked to the outage that hit Twitter, ChatGPT, Canva and other platforms
What is Cloudflare? Internet giant linked to the outage that hit Twitter, ChatGP
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Rishab Shetty's Kantara vs Yash's KGF vs Allu Arjun's Pushpa vs Prabhas' Baahubali: Which is the most profitable South Indian franchise?
Which is the most profitable South Indian franchise?
Meet Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's son Nishant Kumar: Know his educational qualifications, political journey
Meet Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's media-shy son Nishant Kumar
Dhurandhar star cast fees revealed: Ranveer Singh charged whopping salary of Rs 50 crore, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt were just paid...
Dhurandhar star cast fees: Ranveer, Akshaye, Sanjay, Arjun, Madhavan's salary
Wanindu Hasaranga to Glenn Maxwell, predicted targets for RCB in IPL 2026 Auction
Wanindu Hasaranga to Glenn Maxwell, predicted targets for RCB in IPL Auction
Happy Birthday Nayanthara: From Jawan to Bigil, 8 highest-grossing films that made her Lady Superstar
Happy Birthday Nayanthara: 8 highest-grossing films that made her Lady Superstar
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE