School Holiday on November 14: Schools to remain closed in THESE states tomorrow; Check complete list here

EDUCATION
Schools and government offices in Telangana and Bihar were closed on November 11, 2025, due to bye-election polling. On November 14, 2025, these locations will also remain closed for vote counting.
In observance of the ongoing bye-election polling, schools and government offices in Telangana and Bihar were closed on November 11, 2025. The closure applied to locations designated as polling stations, as local authorities aimed to facilitate smooth and efficient voting on election day.
The closure extends to November 14, 2025, when counting will take place. Schools and government offices located near polling stations will remain closed to ensure the security and smooth conduct of the vote-counting process. The Election Commission has confirmed that this will also be a paid holiday for eligible voters.
The bye-election in Telangana's Jubilee Hills constituency has been a closely watched contest, with 58 candidates in the fray. The major contenders include Congress’s Naveen Yadav (backed by AIMIM), BJP’s L. Deepak Reddy, and BRS’s Sunita Gopinath (the widow of the late MLA Gopinath). The election, held on November 11, 2025, witnessed intense competition between the Congress, BJP, and BRS parties.
To ensure a smooth election process, authorities implemented strict security measures, including live webcasting and drone surveillance at all polling places. Over 1,700 police officers and eight CISF companies were deployed to ensure the safety and security of voters and polling staff throughout the election day.
As per the Election Commission’s directive, November 11 was declared a paid holiday for all eligible voters working in business, trade, industry, or any other establishment. This provision, under Section 135B of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, ensures that all voters can participate in the election without any professional or financial hindrances.
The counting of votes for the Jubilee Hills bye-election will take place on November 14, 2025. The results will determine the next representative for the constituency in the Telangana Legislative Assembly. This election has garnered significant attention due to the high-profile candidates and its impact on the region's political landscape.