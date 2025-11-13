FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Priyanka Chopra says Malti Marie had 'best time' with Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara while shooting for SS Rajamouli's Globetrotter: 'She went to...'

Bihar Election 2025: Will Prashant Kishor emerge as kingmaker in power battle?

Aishwarya Rai once opened up about divorcing Abhishek Bachchan, said THIS about living with Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan

Nyoma Airbase near China border operational now: How India's highest airfield in Ladakh will be game-changer for armed forces?

STOEX launches in the UAE, appointing new CEO to lead Regulated Real World Digital Assets

School Holiday on November 14: Schools to remain closed in THESE states tomorrow; Check complete list here

Dharmendra was among highest-paid actors at peak of his career, got more fees than Amitabh Bachchan in Sholay, received Rs...

Meet Anvay Dravid, Rahul Dravid’s younger son, making waves on social media after U-19 selection for Team India

Remember Millimetre from 3 Idiots? Rahul Kumar spotted with Turkish wife in viral video, they met after Aamir Khan...

Aamir Khan once refused to speak with Juhi Chawla for 7 years, their rift began on sets of..., only reconciled after...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Bihar Election 2025: Will Prashant Kishor emerge as kingmaker in power battle?

Bihar Election 2025: Will Prashant Kishor emerge as kingmaker in power battle?

Aishwarya Rai once opened up about divorcing Abhishek Bachchan, said THIS about living with Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai once opened up about divorcing Abhishek Bachchan, said THIS

Nyoma Airbase near China border operational now: How India's highest airfield in Ladakh will be game-changer for armed forces?

Nyoma Airbase near China border operational now: How India's highest airfield in

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Faridabad's Al Falah University centre of 'White Collar' terror module? Rs 74 lakh MBBS fees, 40 percent Kashmiri students, Room no.13 linked to Delhi blast; Here's all you need to know

Faridabad's Al Falah University centre of 'White Collar' terror module?

THIS city in Gujarat has Asia’s largest 400-year-old cemetery, popular tourist attractions, not Ahmedabad, Surat or Jamnagar, it is...

THIS city in Gujarat has Asia’s largest 400-year-old cemetery, it is...

From Maharajas’ Express to Venice Simplon: THESE are 7 most expensive trains in world, with ticket prices starting over Rs 22 lakh

THESE are 7 most expensive trains in world, with ticket prices starting over Rs

HomeEducation

EDUCATION

School Holiday on November 14: Schools to remain closed in THESE states tomorrow; Check complete list here

Schools and government offices in Telangana and Bihar were closed on November 11, 2025, due to bye-election polling. On November 14, 2025, these locations will also remain closed for vote counting.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Nov 13, 2025, 12:10 PM IST

School Holiday on November 14: Schools to remain closed in THESE states tomorrow; Check complete list here
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

In observance of the ongoing bye-election polling, schools and government offices in Telangana and Bihar were closed on November 11, 2025. The closure applied to locations designated as polling stations, as local authorities aimed to facilitate smooth and efficient voting on election day.

November 14: Counting Day and Another Holiday

The closure extends to November 14, 2025, when counting will take place. Schools and government offices located near polling stations will remain closed to ensure the security and smooth conduct of the vote-counting process. The Election Commission has confirmed that this will also be a paid holiday for eligible voters.

The Telangana Bye-Election: A Hotly Contested Battle

The bye-election in Telangana's Jubilee Hills constituency has been a closely watched contest, with 58 candidates in the fray. The major contenders include Congress’s Naveen Yadav (backed by AIMIM), BJP’s L. Deepak Reddy, and BRS’s Sunita Gopinath (the widow of the late MLA Gopinath). The election, held on November 11, 2025, witnessed intense competition between the Congress, BJP, and BRS parties.

Election Day Security Measures and Surveillance

To ensure a smooth election process, authorities implemented strict security measures, including live webcasting and drone surveillance at all polling places. Over 1,700 police officers and eight CISF companies were deployed to ensure the safety and security of voters and polling staff throughout the election day.

Paid Holiday for Eligible Voters

As per the Election Commission’s directive, November 11 was declared a paid holiday for all eligible voters working in business, trade, industry, or any other establishment. This provision, under Section 135B of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, ensures that all voters can participate in the election without any professional or financial hindrances.

Looking Ahead: The Results on November 14

The counting of votes for the Jubilee Hills bye-election will take place on November 14, 2025. The results will determine the next representative for the constituency in the Telangana Legislative Assembly. This election has garnered significant attention due to the high-profile candidates and its impact on the region's political landscape.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Sudha Murty, Kiran Mazumdar Shaw seen grooving to dhol beats at Eric Mazumdar's baraat in Bengaluru; Watch video
Sudha Murty, Kiran Mazumdar Shaw seen grooving to dhol beats at Eric Mazumdar's
Priyanka Chopra says Malti Marie had 'best time' with Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara while shooting for SS Rajamouli's Globetrotter: 'She went to...'
Priyanka Chopra says Malti had 'best time' with Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara
Bihar Election 2025: Will Prashant Kishor emerge as kingmaker in power battle?
Bihar Election 2025: Will Prashant Kishor emerge as kingmaker in power battle?
Aishwarya Rai once opened up about divorcing Abhishek Bachchan, said THIS about living with Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan
Aishwarya Rai once opened up about divorcing Abhishek Bachchan, said THIS
Nyoma Airbase near China border operational now: How India's highest airfield in Ladakh will be game-changer for armed forces?
Nyoma Airbase near China border operational now: How India's highest airfield in
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Faridabad's Al Falah University centre of 'White Collar' terror module? Rs 74 lakh MBBS fees, 40 percent Kashmiri students, Room no.13 linked to Delhi blast; Here's all you need to know
Faridabad's Al Falah University centre of 'White Collar' terror module?
THIS city in Gujarat has Asia’s largest 400-year-old cemetery, popular tourist attractions, not Ahmedabad, Surat or Jamnagar, it is...
THIS city in Gujarat has Asia’s largest 400-year-old cemetery, it is...
From Maharajas’ Express to Venice Simplon: THESE are 7 most expensive trains in world, with ticket prices starting over Rs 22 lakh
THESE are 7 most expensive trains in world, with ticket prices starting over Rs
Delhi Car Blast: Umar Nabi was a bright student, NEET-PG topper, assistant professor at Al-Falah University, was going to marry...
Delhi Car Blast: Umar Nabi was a bright student, NEET-PG topper; was going to...
Meet Pooja Deol, Sunny Deol's wife, Dharmendra's daughter-in-law, is connected to British royal family, their marriage was kept secret because...
Meet Pooja Deol, Sunny Deol's wife, Dharmendra's daughter-in-law
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE