School Holiday 2024-25: Schools to remain closed for 118 days in this state; check full holiday list

Education
Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Director Dr Mahendra Dev released the calendar for the UP academic session 2024-25. Schools in Uttar Pradesh will be closed for 118 days.
With permission from the administration of the school, the government has allowed female employees to take two additional vacations for fasting and celebrations and on Karwa Chauth.
The plan calls for a 41-day summer holiday for schools in Uttar Pradesh, which will begin on May 21 and end on June 30, 2024. Including Sundays and the summer break, there will be 118 days in total of holidays. Secondary schools are scheduled to run for 233 days, plus an additional 15 days for board exams.
Here's a list of school holidays in Uttar Pradesh for the academic year 2024-25:
January 15 – Makar Sankranti
January 17 – Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti
January 25 – Birthday of Mohammad Hazrat Ali
January 26 – Republic Day
February 14 – Basant Panchami
February 24 – Sant Ravidas Jayanti
March 8 – Mahashivratri
March 24 – Holika Dahan
March 25 – Holi
March 29 – Good Friday
April 1 – Easter Monday
April 11 – Eid-ul-Fitr
April 14 – Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar Jayanti
April 17 – Ram Navami
April 21 – Mahavir Jayanti
May 21 to June 30 – Summer vacation (41 days)
July 17 – Moharram
August 15 – Independence Day
August 19 – Rakshabandhan
August 25 – Chehallum
August 26 – Janmashtami
September 16 – Eid-e-Milad/ Barawafat
September 17 – Vishwakarma Puja/ Anant Chaturdashi
October 2 – Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti
October 12 – Dussehra Mahanavami/ Vijay Dashami
October 30 – Narak Chaturdashi
October 31 – Diwali
November 2 – Govardhan Puja
November 3 – Bhaiya Dooj/Chitragupta Jayanti
November 15 – Gurunanak Jayanti / Kartik Purnima
November 24 – Guru Tegh Bahadur Martyr’s Day
December 25 – Christmas Day