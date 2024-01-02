School Holiday 2024-25: Schools to remain closed for 118 days in this state; check full holiday list

The plan calls for a 41-day summer holiday for schools in Uttar Pradesh, which will begin on May 21 and end on June 30, 2024.

Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Director Dr Mahendra Dev released the calendar for the UP academic session 2024-25. Schools in Uttar Pradesh will be closed for 118 days.

With permission from the administration of the school, the government has allowed female employees to take two additional vacations for fasting and celebrations and on Karwa Chauth.

The plan calls for a 41-day summer holiday for schools in Uttar Pradesh, which will begin on May 21 and end on June 30, 2024. Including Sundays and the summer break, there will be 118 days in total of holidays. Secondary schools are scheduled to run for 233 days, plus an additional 15 days for board exams.

As the cold wave persists in North India, children attending schools are having a lot of difficulties. Due to the cold wave, the District Magistrate of Agra has ordered a holiday for tomorrow, January 2, in all districts.

Here's a list of school holidays in Uttar Pradesh for the academic year 2024-25:

January 15 – Makar Sankranti

January 17 – Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti

January 25 – Birthday of Mohammad Hazrat Ali

January 26 – Republic Day

February 14 – Basant Panchami

February 24 – Sant Ravidas Jayanti

March 8 – Mahashivratri

March 24 – Holika Dahan

March 25 – Holi

March 29 – Good Friday

April 1 – Easter Monday

April 11 – Eid-ul-Fitr

April 14 – Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar Jayanti

April 17 – Ram Navami

April 21 – Mahavir Jayanti

May 21 to June 30 – Summer vacation (41 days)

July 17 – Moharram

August 15 – Independence Day

August 19 – Rakshabandhan

August 25 – Chehallum

August 26 – Janmashtami

September 16 – Eid-e-Milad/ Barawafat

September 17 – Vishwakarma Puja/ Anant Chaturdashi

October 2 – Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti

October 12 – Dussehra Mahanavami/ Vijay Dashami

October 30 – Narak Chaturdashi

October 31 – Diwali

November 2 – Govardhan Puja

November 3 – Bhaiya Dooj/Chitragupta Jayanti

November 15 – Gurunanak Jayanti / Kartik Purnima

November 24 – Guru Tegh Bahadur Martyr’s Day

December 25 – Christmas Day