School Holiday December 9: Schools to remain closed in THESE states today due to...; Check state-wise list here

Several states across India have declared school holidays on December 9, 2025, due to various factors, including severe weather conditions, election-related activities, and regional disruptions. From chilly temperatures and heavy snowfall in the north to rainstorms in the south, this day has seen widespread school closures, affecting students and parents alike. Here's a breakdown of the reasons behind the closures in different regions.

Jammu and Kashmir: A Week-Long Break Due to Cold Wave

In Jammu and Kashmir, schools in several winter-zone districts will remain closed from December 8 to December 14 due to an intense cold wave. Freezing temperatures, thick fog, and early snowfall have made road conditions hazardous, leading officials to take precautionary measures. Students in these areas will have a week off as authorities prioritise safety over classroom activities.

Kerala: Election Closures for Local Body Elections

In Kerala, the state government has announced school holidays on December 9 and December 11 to accommodate the two-phase local body elections. Many school buildings have been repurposed as polling stations and election management centres. As a result, the regular school schedule has been adjusted to facilitate the electoral process, with schools acting as crucial venues for voting and administrative operations.

Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Coastal Andhra Pradesh: Rainfall Shutdowns

The southern states of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and coastal Andhra Pradesh are experiencing significant rainfall due to Cyclone Ditwah, which has disrupted normal life in several districts. In response to the ongoing weather conditions, schools in these areas will remain closed from December 8 to December 13. The heavy rain has led to flooding and other disruptions, prompting authorities to cancel classes until the situation stabilises. Parents are advised to stay updated through official channels, as rainfall levels can vary from district to district.

Maharashtra: School Closures Due to Teachers’ Strike

In Maharashtra, a teachers' and school staff strike over the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) demands has led to school closures across parts of Marathwada. While some regions are affected by the strike, schools in Mumbai and other areas are expected to operate normally. The ongoing protest has disrupted educational services in the affected districts, with teachers demanding more support and better working conditions.

Reasons behind school closures in various states

The widespread school shutdowns across India on December 9, 2025, highlight the complex interplay of weather events, political processes, and labor disputes that can impact the education system. Parents and students are encouraged to keep an eye on local news and school announcements for any updates or changes, as the situation continues to evolve in different regions. Whether it's the cold wave in the north, the cyclone-induced rains in the south, or the ongoing election-related closures, December 9 is shaping up to be a day of significant disruption for schools across the country.