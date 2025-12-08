FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
School Holiday December 8: Schools to remain closed in THESE states today due to...; Check state-wise list here

Schools across India are closed on 8 December 2025 due to Cyclone Ditwah’s heavy rainfall in southern states, winter conditions in the north, and local administrative or election-related holidays. Authorities have issued alerts to ensure student safety amid changing weather conditions.

Monica Singh

Updated : Dec 08, 2025, 07:14 AM IST

School Holiday December 8: Schools to remain closed in THESE states today due to...; Check state-wise list here
As Cyclone Ditwah edges closer to India’s southern coastline, several states like Tamil Nadu and Kerala are grappling with intense rainfall, flooding threats, and storm-related disruptions. In response, multiple state administrations have issued school holiday notifications for 8 December 2025, prioritising student safety amid worsening weather.

At the same time, northern states are stepping into peak winter, prompting revised school timings, early vacations, and precautionary measures against pollution and severe cold. Local elections in a few regions have also contributed to temporary closures, adding to the confusion among parents and students.

Why Are Schools Closed on 8 December 2025?

A combination of seasonal and cyclone-related factors has led to widespread closures across India. Major reasons include:

  • Worsening conditions due to Cyclone Ditwah near the south-east coast
  • Heavy downpours, urban flooding, and risk of storm surge
  • District-level yellow and orange alerts issued by local authorities
  • Cold wave conditions across parts of North India
  • Local holidays linked to administrative or election activities

Because of this unusual overlap of a cyclone in the south and winter extremes in the north, many regions have chosen to suspend classes for 8 December.

State-Wise School Holiday Status for 8 December 2025

1. Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu remains the most affected as Cyclone Ditwah’s outer bands continue to lash coastal districts. Areas such as Chennai, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, and Tiruvallur have reported strong winds and persistent rain.

Many districts have declared a holiday for Classes 1–8, while some senior classes may operate through shortened or hybrid schedules, depending on real-time conditions. Authorities are maintaining emergency measures as the IMD forecasts continued rainfall over the northern coastline.

2. Kerala

Kerala is experiencing sustained rainfall linked to the cyclone’s extended system. In addition, the state will observe holidays on 9 and 11 December due to Local Body Elections, resulting in an extended break for many schools.

Both government and private institutions in affected districts will remain closed. Students are advised to follow district-level announcements, as certain areas may temporarily shift to online learning if conditions worsen.

3. Maharashtra

Though far from the cyclone’s direct path, parts of Maharashtra have announced selective holidays due to a mix of light rain, dense fog, and civic preparations in certain urban areas. The closures vary by district and are not statewide.

Winter-Related School Updates in North India

Northern states are dealing with an entirely different situation like early winter chill, smog and falling temperatures. Here is a quick overview:

State Status on 8 Dec
Delhi No holiday declared so far
Uttar Pradesh Morning school timings adjusted to reduce cold exposure
Punjab No holiday, but schools are operating under a cold-wave advisory
Rajasthan District-level closures possible based on local conditions

What Should Students and Parents Do?

  • Keep an eye on official district notifications each morning
  • Prepare for online classes if schools in cyclone-affected or hilly regions opt for remote learning
  • Follow updated winter schedules issued by schools in the north
  • Avoid unnecessary travel during heavy rain, strong winds, or extreme cold

With Cyclone Ditwah intensifying rainfall in the south and winter gripping the north, several states have declared school holidays for 8 December 2025. As conditions continue to change, families should stay updated through official government channels and local school authorities. Safety remains the primary concern as schools adjust to both cyclone-related threats and seasonal weather challenges.

