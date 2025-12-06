School Holiday December 6: Schools to remain closed in THESE states today due to...; Check state-wise list here

Delhi-NCR air quality remains in 'very poor' category with persistent smog, AQI at 333; Check area-wise pollution level here
EDUCATION
Due to Cyclonic Storm Ditwah and a teachers' strike in Maharashtra, many schools in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Andhra Pradesh, and Maharashtra are closed today, December 6, 2025. Parents and students should confirm with local school authorities for updates on closures.
Due to the aftermath of Cyclonic Storm Ditwah and ongoing disruptions in Maharashtra, several regions in Southern India and Maharashtra are likely to experience school closures today, December 6. While official announcements are still pending in some areas, students and parents are urged to stay in touch with their school authorities to confirm whether their schools will remain open.
In the wake of Cyclonic Storm Ditwah, moderate to heavy rainfall is continuing to affect Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and the coastal regions of Andhra Pradesh. As a result, schools in many districts of these states are expected to remain closed today, December 6, due to the adverse weather conditions. Coastal areas, in particular, have experienced significant rainfall and strong winds, prompting local authorities to advise caution.
Students and parents are strongly encouraged to verify school closure status directly with school management or local education authorities before making any decisions about attending school.
In Maharashtra, schools are likely to remain closed today, December 6, due to a statewide strike by teaching and non-teaching staff. The strike is part of a protest against the state government, with teachers demanding better working conditions and pay, just ahead of the 10th-grade board exams. Although the strike has had minimal impact in Mumbai, it is expected to affect approximately 18,000 schools across the state, particularly in regions like Marathwada.
The state government has issued a warning, stating that staff participating in the strike will face a one-day salary deduction. Despite these warnings, teacher unions have vowed to continue their protest until their demands are met. As a result, many schools outside of Mumbai, especially in smaller districts, are likely to remain shut today.
In Kerala, schools are already closed today, December 6, in observance of local body elections. The government had earlier declared holidays for schools on December 9 and 11, but for today, the closures are tied to election-related activities.
Given the uncertainty surrounding school closures due to both weather conditions and ongoing strikes, students and parents must stay informed. Checking with school authorities will provide the most up-to-date and accurate information regarding school schedules.
With Cyclonic Storm Ditwah continuing to affect parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Andhra Pradesh, and the teacher's strike in Maharashtra, it is highly likely that many schools across these regions will remain closed today, December 6. Be sure to confirm with your school before making any arrangements.