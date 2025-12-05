FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
EDUCATION

School Holiday December 5: Schools to remain closed in THESE states today due to...; Check state-wise list here

Several states are reviewing school closures for December 5, 2025. Maharashtra has confirmed a statewide shutdown due to a teachers’ strike. Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Kerala are still assessing weather conditions, with some Kerala districts expected to announce holidays.

DNA Web Team

Updated : Dec 05, 2025, 07:45 AM IST

School Holiday December 5: Schools to remain closed in THESE states today due to...; Check state-wise list here
Students and parents across the country are eagerly tracking updates for potential school holidays on December 5, 2025, as several states are reviewing closures due to weather alerts, strikes, and administrative decisions. While some regions have already made official announcements, others are still monitoring local conditions before issuing final orders.

Maharashtra: Schools to Remain Shut on December 5

Maharashtra is the only state where school closure on December 5 has been officially confirmed. All schools across the state will remain closed due to a large-scale strike planned by teachers and headmasters. The protest is directed at recent policy changes introduced by the education department. There had been uncertainty earlier, but authorities have now clarified that the shutdown will affect every school in the state as a significant number of educators are expected to participate.

Tamil Nadu: Holiday Decision Pending Due to Rainfall

Tamil Nadu and Puducherry are considering school closures on December 5 amid heavy rainfall in the aftermath of Cyclone Ditwah. Yesterday, on December 4, schools in Chennai and Tiruvallur were already shut due to severe weather conditions. The state government is closely watching rainfall activity, and the decision for December 5 will be announced after reviewing updated reports and IMD predictions. District administrations across Tamil Nadu will issue individual notifications depending on local weather severity.

Andhra Pradesh: No Statewide Holiday Yet

As of now, Andhra Pradesh has not declared a statewide holiday for December 5. Officials have stated that decisions will be taken at the district level, particularly in regions experiencing heavy rain along the southern coast. Should weather conditions worsen, district collectors have the authority to declare closures to ensure student safety. Parents in vulnerable zones are advised to follow local advisories.

Kerala: Weather-Based Closures Expected in Some Districts

Kerala has not declared a uniform holiday on December 5, but several districts that are likely to experience intense rainfall may announce closures. District collectors will evaluate local conditions before finalising the decision.
Districts likely to declare holidays include:

  • Thiruvananthapuram
  • Kollam (specific areas)
  • Pathanamthitta
  • Idukki
  • Kottayam

Additionally, Kerala has already confirmed statewide holidays on December 9 and December 11, 2025, due to Local Body Elections. Educational institutions, government offices, and public-sector establishments will remain shut on voting days across designated districts.

Holiday declarations for December 5, 2025, differ widely from state to state. While Maharashtra has confirmed a complete shutdown of schools, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Kerala are still assessing local conditions. Students and parents are advised to stay updated through official announcements to avoid confusion.

