School Holiday December 23: Schools to remain closed in THESE states today due to...; Check state-wise list here

Due to severe cold, fog, and poor air quality, many schools across India are adjusting schedules on December 23, 2025. Delhi NCR, UP and Bihar face online or hybrid classes, while Punjab and Haryana have adjusted timings. Kerala and southern states continue regular operations.

As winter sets in and air quality continues to worsen, several states in India are adjusting their school schedules to ensure student safety. Dense fog, a cold wave, and poor air quality are severely impacting northern regions, leading to school closures and the adoption of online and hybrid learning modes. With the holiday season approaching, here’s a state-wise update on school closures and changes in academic schedules for December 23, 2025.

Delhi NCR – Schools Closed or Operating in Hybrid Mode

In the National Capital Region (NCR), severe air pollution and dense fog are causing significant disruptions to school operations. The air quality index (AQI) is in the "severe" category, prompting authorities to follow guidelines for student safety. As a result, schools have decided to conduct online classes for students from nursery to grade 5. For grades 6 to 9 and 11, schools will operate in a hybrid mode, combining online learning with limited physical attendance. Outdoor activities are suspended, and health advisories have been issued for all students.

Uttar Pradesh – Partial School Closures and Delayed Timings

In Uttar Pradesh, the cold wave and dense fog conditions have led to partial school closures. Classes for students up to grade 8 have been suspended, and higher-grade students may face delayed school timings to avoid the early morning chill. Schools are advised to regularly update parents through official notices regarding changes in schedules.

Punjab and Haryana – Schools Open with Adjusted Timings

Schools in Punjab and Haryana are mostly open, but cold wave advisories are in effect. Many schools have adjusted their schedules by reducing outdoor activities and modifying class timings to accommodate the harsh weather. The winter vacation is expected to begin soon, so students and parents are advised to stay updated on the exact dates.

Bihar – Mixed School Timings Due to Fog

Bihar is facing dense fog, which has reduced visibility and impacted school operations. In several districts, primary school classes have been suspended, while others are experiencing delayed school timings. These decisions are being made at the district level to ensure the safety of students. Parents are encouraged to check with their respective schools for updates.

Southern States – No Major Disruptions

In contrast to the northern regions, schools in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh are running as usual on December 23. These states have not reported any significant weather disruptions, and students are expected to attend school according to regular schedules.

Eastern States – Normal Operations with Adjusted Timings

Schools in West Bengal, Odisha, Jharkhand, and other eastern states are continuing their academic sessions as planned. However, some areas facing cold conditions may experience slight changes in school timings. There are no major reports of school closures or significant disruptions in these regions.

Important Points for Parents and Students to Keep in Mind

Stay Updated: Regularly check school circulars and district advisories for the latest updates regarding school schedules.

Online and Hybrid Classes: Expect online or hybrid learning in regions affected by pollution and extreme weather conditions.

Last-Minute Changes: Be prepared for potential changes in school timings due to fog or cold wave conditions.

Winter Holidays Approaching: Many regions are gearing up for winter vacations and Christmas breaks, so parents and students should keep track of the school’s official announcements.

As winter intensifies and the festive season begins, students and parents must remain flexible and informed about changes in school schedules to ensure safety during these challenging weather conditions.